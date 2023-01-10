Read full article on original website
BadYellowB*tch
2d ago
Sick 🤢 how rich people get a kick out of being poor w a regular job for ah day 🙄then go home happy af 🤒🫡😳🤯🤬🥴
4
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
Dax Shepard Claps Back After Tabloid Refers To Him And Ben Affleck As ‘Hollywood’s Most Henpecked Husbands’
Dax Shepard is calling out a tabloid headline on behalf of himself and a couple other high profile celebrity husbands.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Jennifer Garner debuts new look for the holidays
Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The actress was recently photographed with a new holiday hairstyle while shopping with her daughter Seraphina. GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The mother of three...
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
netflixjunkie.com
Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Richard Gere, 73, Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, & Rarely Seen Sons Send Holiday Greetings: Photo
Richard Gere, 73, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, have wished fans a Merry Christmas with a rare picture of their family! The happy couple took to Instagram on Dec. 24 with a sweet snapshot of them on a dock with their two sons, 3-and-a-half-year-old Alexander and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in April 2020 and whose name is not known. “Merry Christmas … from our family to yours,” they captioned the photo, which was shared on Alejandra’s page.
Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos
Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Black Lace Corset That Brought Everyone To A Halt
Dakota Johnson is known for her daring choices on the red carpet. This fall, she wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos. Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the...
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Gisele Bundchen Reunites With Family In Brazil For 1st Christmas After Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bundchen, 42, returned to her roots for Christmas and spent quality time with her Brazilian family. The Victoria’s Secret model, who split from husband Tom Brady, 45, in October, took the former couple’s children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, to see her relatives in Rio Grande do Sul where they celebrated the holidays all together. Gisele shared photos from the trip on Instagram, including a sweet snapshot of her with her parents Vania and Valdir.
Complex
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
