After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
WRAL
Snow flurries come down in Cary
WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
thisisraleigh.com
Mom and Teen Daughter Afternoon in Downtown Raleigh (Art & Shopping)
The after Christmas blues had set in and Kalyra, our teen, was feeling the cabin fever of several days cooped up inside with arctic weather conditions in Raleigh – us Aussies really felt that cold snap!. After pulling from my bag of things to do with a teen in...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
Where to find the best local ice cream
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
WRAL
Fabric of healing: Extraordinary quilt shop helps people heal, give back
People can be passionate about their hobbies -- and sometimes their hobbies can practically save their life. Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Fayetteville. Scott Mason profiles an extraordinary quilt shop. People can be passionate about their hobbies -- and sometimes their hobbies can practically save their life....
cbs17
Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
WRAL
Garner gets early-morning dose of winter weather
Snow flurries fell across Wake County on Saturday morning, including along Highway 70 in Garner. Snow flurries fell across Wake County on Saturday morning, including along Highway 70 in Garner.
The Triangle's Good Food Awards finalists
The Good Food Awards celebrate the country's leading food and drink crafters.
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
WRAL
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book
WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
WRAL
Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar
CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
Living in 160 square feet: Century-old home to transform into 100 micro-apartments in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A real estate entrepreneur plans to replace a single, century-old home in Raleigh with 100 apartments – each roughly the size of a shipping container. The property is right along Hillsborough Street between downtown and NC State's campus – on less than a quarter-acre of land.
NC mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned
CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
'They tried to rip him apart': Knightdale woman, her small dog attacked by pit bulls
The pit bull attack had neighbors in the Covington Cross community coming out of their homes and calling the police for help.
WRAL
cbs17
PHOTOS: Selma home under renovation engulfed in flames
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Selma was engulfed in flames on Friday, according to the Selma Fire Department. The older home on Railroad Street was under renovation at the time of the fire. Selma’s Engine 11 responded and found the home billowing out heavy smoke. Fire officials said crews entered the home and found fire in the walls and ceilings on the second floor sending it outward.
