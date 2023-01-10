ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Snow flurries come down in Cary

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
CARY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants

Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Where to find the best local ice cream

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fabric of healing: Extraordinary quilt shop helps people heal, give back

People can be passionate about their hobbies -- and sometimes their hobbies can practically save their life. Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Fayetteville. Scott Mason profiles an extraordinary quilt shop. People can be passionate about their hobbies -- and sometimes their hobbies can practically save their life....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WITN

Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book

WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar

CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
CARY, NC
WCNC

NC mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
CARY, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: Selma home under renovation engulfed in flames

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Selma was engulfed in flames on Friday, according to the Selma Fire Department. The older home on Railroad Street was under renovation at the time of the fire. Selma’s Engine 11 responded and found the home billowing out heavy smoke. Fire officials said crews entered the home and found fire in the walls and ceilings on the second floor sending it outward.
SELMA, NC

