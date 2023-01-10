Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Resident Writes Self-Help Book Encouraging Men to Embrace Connections
Mark Warren was at an event 18 years ago when he was approached by someone asking about his network of friends and how he creates accountability in his life. That question spurred Warren to get together regularly with a small group of friends for breakfast, where they talk about what’s going on in their lives—the good, bad and ugly.
localocnews.com
Lakewood Volunteer Day seeks project sites
One of Lakewood’s enduring traditions is Volunteer Day, where residents of all ages help their neighbors in need and make the community a better place. The Volunteer Day program is looking for project sites for its Saturday, April 15 clean-up and fix-up event. More than 500 volunteers will fan out on that day to locations throughout Lakewood to donate a morning’s work to help their neighbors in need.
localocnews.com
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
localocnews.com
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
localocnews.com
Models strut the runway to raise funds for adolescent rehab patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
In children’s hospitals, where patients are primarily infants and elementary-aged children, adolescents may sometimes feel overlooked in the hospital setting. The Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary wants to make hospitalized teens feel they have a special place for themselves, as well as help them meet developmental milestones that are right sized for them. In February 2020, they pledged $500,000 over five years to fund the brand-new adolescent rehabilitation gym at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach’s outpatient center, in the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, just for teens. This year is the fourth year of their pledge, and they plan to complete their pledge early.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
localocnews.com
Council Concludes City Manager Search, Expected to Vote on Appointment Next Week
The San Clemente City Council is expected to approve the potential appointment of a new city manager during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, concluding months of searching for someone to take the reins of the city, local officials confirmed with San Clemente Times. In an email sent to...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Restaurants Help Celebrate 15th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week March 5-11
Newport Beach ended its annual Restaurant Week during the pandemic, but the Orange County Restaurant Week is still going strong and celebrates its 15th anniversary March 5-11. More than two dozen Newport Beach restaurants are participating in OC Restaurant Week, which highlights more than 150 restaurants throughout Orange County that have thoughtfully crafted menus and cocktails designed to showcase Orange County’s diverse dining options.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. The weekend...
localocnews.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
localocnews.com
New Homes for Sale in San Juan Capistrano
Homes began opening for sale this week in Avelina, a new neighborhood near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador. “This new collection of High Performance Homes is perfectly located in an exceptionally popular area of South Orange County, known for its overall quality of life, walkability and historical charm,” said Patrick Higgins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Southern California Division of Landsea Homes, the homebuilder, in a news release. “Interest for homes at Avelina has been strong since the first announcement, and the area is very popular with new home buyers.”
localocnews.com
City Of MV – Accessory Dwelling Units
New webpage provides detailed information about accessory dwelling units. Because of new legislation passed in Sacramento over the last few years, Mission Viejo is starting to experience a consistent uptick in the number of inquiries about and permits for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). ADUs are small self-contained units with a...
localocnews.com
LONG BEACH OPERA – THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE
Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper’s fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.
localocnews.com
Good Heart Catering in Los Angeles Launches Catering Delivery Service in Glendale for 2023
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Good Heart Catering, the premier breakfast and lunch caterer for organizations in Los Angeles, is excited to announce the launch of its delivery service in Glendale. With a focus on fresh, chef-driven meals and a commitment to exceptional service, Good Heart Catering is the perfect solution for businesses and organizations looking for convenient and delicious food options including boxed lunches and individual meals.
localocnews.com
Investigation Underway for Missing Birds
A San Juan Capistrano woman is missing three birds believed to have been stolen from her business, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has joined the search. Michelle Martin, who owns the Capistrano Beach pet store Feed Barn, has turned to the public to help her locate her trio of birds that went missing from the shop in December.
localocnews.com
Bodyrok San Clemente Looks to Be ‘Pilates 2.0’
Fitness enthusiasts Carleigh and Scott Krass look to take Pilates workouts in San Clemente to the next level with the recent opening of Bodyrok, a studio with a nightclub vibe. Bodyrok sessions are high-intensity and low-impact, using fast transitions between exercises to speed up a full workout from an hour...
localocnews.com
The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years
ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
localocnews.com
Locally Owned Project Ribbon Looks to Provide Support in Challenging Times
To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.
localocnews.com
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions
Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
