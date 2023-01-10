ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, WI

x1071.com

Single Vehicle Crash Involves Argyle Man

At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Green County Deputies responded in the Town of Adams, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by 43 year old Jacob Castello of Argyle who was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and collided with a parked trailer. Castello reported no injuries, was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy. Castello’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene. The trailer sustained minor damage and remained on scene.
ARGYLE, WI
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 killed, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Deputies have identified the two people killed and the two injured in a crash on Route 20 Monday. Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash, according to deputies. Mallory E. Nausner, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were injured in the crash.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Man Arrested for 8th Offense of OWI in Grant County

A man from Cassville was arrested for his 8th offense of OWI Tuesday. Just after 8pm Tuesday, an off-duty Police Chief from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department came upon a truck driven by 66 year old Richard Roethler of Cassville hung up on a bridge abutment on Irish Hollow Road in Waterloo Township. Roethler was spinning his tires trying to free the truck. The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene. Roethler was attempting to make the turn onto Irish Ridge Road from County Highway N. Roethler struck the bridge abutment and got hung up with his truck. After a brief investigation, Roethler was arrested for OWI–8th offense. Roethler was taken to the Grant County Jail.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Major Fire At Home in Darlington

The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
DARLINGTON, WI
WIFR

Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney: ‘No charges to be filed,’ in 2022 officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no charges will be filed in an officer-involved shooting from September 2022. Hanley announced his decision Friday after reviewing the case. On Sept. 1, 2022 Rockford police responded to a domestic violence call where at the scene, officer Alexander Stone shot Peter J. Jaeger.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Y105

Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque

A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge

On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It

During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints

A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
superhits106.com

3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man

A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Details released in fatal three car accident

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
GALENA, IL
nbc15.com

Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash

The Kohl Center was rocking on Tuesday night, but unfortunately for the home fans, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-65. One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect. Wis. lawmakers take cash...
BENTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

State’s attorney: No charges against officers in two Winnebago County deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No criminal charges will be filed in two deaths that involved area law enforcement agencies, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Friday. The first was the death of 44-year-old Christian K. Littrell, who was found unresponsive on Aug. 9, 2022, inside the Winnebago County Jail, where he was being held on […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County

K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City

ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. ﻿ Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south...
CUBA CITY, WI
