FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
Commissioners approve funding for Winganon Causeway project
A $19 million project aimed at reducing flooding near Oologah Lake is just about ready to be out to bid.
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
KOKI FOX 23
Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
Local business owners explain how egg prices are impacting them
The owner of a Tulsa diner talked about how egg prices are impacting his bottom line. Farmers told 2 News why the prices are rising.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Tulsa-based manufacturer plans expansion to Broken Arrow
Tulsa-based McElroy Manufacturing announced plans to expand to Broken Arrow within the next calendar year.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
City and Tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest
The deputies said Lassie helped them locate a person with an outstanding warrant out of Rogers County.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD contains large fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) contained a blaze at a vacant building in east Tulsa on Tuesday night. TFD’s Public Information Office Andrew Little said TFD was called to the fire, near Admiral and Memorial, just before 8:15 p.m. Little said two buildings were damaged,...
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
KOKI FOX 23
Parents of the Bartlesville teen who made threats against a middle school are speaking out
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Parents of a 13-year-old who was recently arrested due to making threats against a Bartlesville middle school, Damion and Cheyenne Pickett, said their son is now criminally charged and in juvenile custody. The Picketts said the threat was verbal and made due to bullying their son...
KOKI FOX 23
Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees
TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation Sign Agreement For New Arkansas River Dam
An agreement to fund and build a new low water dam on the Arkansas River was formalized Thursday, with the Mayors of Tulsa and Jenks, and the Chief the of Muscogee Creek National signing a memorandum of understanding on the project. The Mayor of Jenks sees it as an economic...
Second student arrested after threats made at Bartlesville middle school
A student is suspended pending an investigation into threats made to Central Middle School in Bartlesville.
Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location
TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
KOKI FOX 23
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
