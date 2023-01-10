Road closure needed to install new pipe in Duplin County

FAISON, N.C. – A majority of the pipe installation at N.C. 403 and N.C. 50 is completed in Duplin County, but work at the intersection is still needed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 11, the NC Department of Transportation reports Warren Road will close to traffic. It is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Jan. 13.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto Solomon Street, N.C. 403, and U.S. 117/N.C. 50. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution during this time.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .

