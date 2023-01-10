ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Road closure needed to install new pipe in Duplin County

By Jason O. Boyd, Lauren Haviland, NC Department of Transportation
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xGOE_0k9w9gjb00

FAISON, N.C. A majority of the pipe installation at N.C. 403 and N.C. 50 is completed in Duplin County, but work at the intersection is still needed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 11, the NC Department of Transportation reports Warren Road will close to traffic. It is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Jan. 13.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto Solomon Street, N.C. 403, and U.S. 117/N.C. 50. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution during this time.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

New bridges coming to Pender, Onslow counties

RALEIGH, N.C. – A couple of bridges in southeastern North Carolina, one in Pender County and the other in Onslow County, will be replaced thanks to new contracts awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The bridge on N.C. 11 over Crooked Run was built in 1962 and needs to be replaced. S & C […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
BENSON, NC
WNCT

Washington-Greenville greenway feasibility study begins

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A study examining the feasibility of constructing a greenway between Beaufort and Pitt counties is now underway, the Mid-East Rural Planning Organization announced Thursday. If constructed, the greenway would span more than 20 miles from Washington to the existing Greenville Greenways, and would provide a protected route for pedestrians and bicyclists […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hwy. 117 in Duplin Co. reopens after winds disperse smoke

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South in Duplin County is open again after officials closed it due to hazardous conditions Tuesday, and drivers are being asked to use caution and “avoid the area if at all possible” over the next few days due to lingering smoke. The affected portion of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire; cause unknown

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen animals — eight dogs and seven cats — died in a Wednesday morning house fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton, according to Jones County Interim Emergency Services Director Roger Dail. Officials responded to the fire around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out. […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County sheriff rescues dog, hopes to find him a new home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy that’s already looking to retire. He’s a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes. This snuggly, treat-loving pup, has gotten very popular around the sheriff’s office. How he got here is all because they were in the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New housing development coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WRAL

Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Jones Co. non-profit wins Chick-fil-A award

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Jones County will be able to further its reach after winning a national contest. Thanks to the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Grant Recipients, The Filling Station will now have $75,000 to build a leadership academy where they say they will educate and empower Jones County residents. “It’s going […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

New five-story medical training facility opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cape Fear Valley Health System leaders on Friday morning officially opened their new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. The new five-story, 120,000-square-foot building is located on the campus of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the corner of Owen Drive and Melrose Road. "In...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy