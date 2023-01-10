Read full article on original website
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
Two men charged in fatal Montgomery County car crashes
Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield is accused of killing Linford Michener, 83, in a hit-and-run last October in Hatfield. And Craig Coleman, 55, of Philadelphia is accused of reckless driving that resulted in the death of Richard Sitek, 82, in December.
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Police Search Berks Landfill For Missing Mom Jennifer Brown, Report Says
Montgomery County authorities searching for missing mom Jennifer Brown were spotted at a Berks County dump looking for clues on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6abc reports. Unidentified sources told the outlet that investigators were at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, though it's not clear exactly what they were searching for, the report says.
Annapolis man arrested after loaded gun found inside bag at Philadelphia Airport
An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport.
Pa. woman tossed hammer at passing cars: police
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
Man freed after being struck, trapped under vehicle in Pa.
A pedestrian in North Philadelphia was hit by an SUV and then became stuck underneath the vehicle, a news report said. It happened early Friday morning at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where Temple University police responded to the scene of a BMW that jumped a curb, hit a utility pole and struck the 41-year-old male victim.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
Robbery suspects shoot man, rob store owner in Kensington: Sources
Sources tell Action News several suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the store owner. They took his wallet and then forced him to an area upstairs to take more items.
Murder charges stand in fatal West Philly rec center shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The teenager arrested in the murder of Mill Creek Rec Center employee Tiffany Fletcher last September was in court Wednesday.Fifteen-year-old Makie Jones, who is being charged as an adult, was held for trial on murder charges, according to court records.He will be formally arraigned on Feb. 1.Jones is accused of engaging in a shootout near the rec center on Sept. 2.Fletcher was struck by a stray bullet and died from her injuries.
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
morethanthecurve.com
West Conshohocken police report attempted vehicle break-ins and that one resident caught someone in the act
The West Conshohocken Police Department announced via a social media post on January 11th that it had received reports of attempted vehicle break-ins and encouraged people to lock their vehicles. Additionally, the department also shared in the post that on January 11th at 4:00 a.m. a resident interrupted someone inside...
Allentown Man Schemed Turnpike Out Of $1M In Tolls, Feds Say
An Allentown ripped off the state for more than $1 million by selling phony E-Z Passes to avoid tolls on the Turnpike, federal prosecutors say. Sergio Jara, 37, was indicted along with Duvany Zambrano of New Jersey for their roles in the alleged scheme, said US Attorney Gerard Karam in a …
Double Shooting Brings Large Police Presence To Allentown Apartment
A double shooting brought a large police presence to an Allentown apartment complex Wednesday, Jan. 11.Reports of a double shooting brought officers to the scene on the 700 block of Harrison Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found one victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury, authoriti…
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
