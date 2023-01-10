Read full article on original website
North Kingstown gets $2M for Post Road sidewalks
The town of North Kingstown is getting a financial boost for a project to make one of its busiest roadways more pedestrian-friendly.
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
Turnto10.com
Man dies following crash in North Smithfield
(WJAR) — An 84-year-old man died on Monday following a crash in North Smithfield, police announced on Thursday. The North Smithfield Police Department says it responded to the crash on Great Road near school street and St Paul Street. Responding officers say there were two vehicles involved. The driver...
Turnto10.com
Truck rolls over in Swansea
(WJAR) — Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a truck rollover in Swansea. Police said the accident happened at Purchase and Baker Streets and only the truck was involved. Due to the size of the truck, police said it took a while to get the truck back to its upright position.
ABC6.com
20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
ABC6.com
Central Falls police offer free steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia owners.
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central Falls Police Department announced they are offering free steering wheel locks for owners of Hyundai and Kia brand cars. Police hope to put a stop to the rising numbers of vehicle thefts in Central Falls by offering these locks on a first come, first serve basis.
Turnto10.com
Police: Car takes off after hitting boy, 8, in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police say a 8-year-old boy was struck by a car that fled the scene. Police said the boy was hit on Admiral Street Friday night and suffered minor injuries. Police are looking for a gray Nissan Maxima with a female driver. No further information was immediately...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to rollover crash on Route 24 in Tiverton
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a rollover crash in Tiverton Tuesday morning. The Tiverton Fire Department responded to the rollover crash on Route 24 northbound near the off-ramp to Main Road. The department shared an image of the incident where a grey SUV is seen flipped over as a...
ABC6.com
Smiley to announce search process for next Providence police chief
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Brett Smiley will announce the search process for the 38th Providence police chief. The event is taking place at 12:15 p.m. Friday at City Hall. “The chief of police will play a critical role in the Smiley Administration, as it focuses on increasing public...
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
capeandislands.org
State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges
More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
DEM protects 125 acres of North Kingstown forestland
The DEM received a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program to complete a purchase of what's known as the D'Ambra property.
iheart.com
Car Crashes Into CVS Store....Again
A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. at the store on Newport Avenue, marking the third CVS that has been hit by a vehicle in Southern New England since late November. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, reportedly received several...
New Bedford man charged with OUI in deadly motorcycle crash
The DA's office said William Botelho, 30, has been charged with vehicular homicide by OUI.
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
