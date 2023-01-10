ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Man dies following crash in North Smithfield

(WJAR) — An 84-year-old man died on Monday following a crash in North Smithfield, police announced on Thursday. The North Smithfield Police Department says it responded to the crash on Great Road near school street and St Paul Street. Responding officers say there were two vehicles involved. The driver...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Truck rolls over in Swansea

(WJAR) — Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a truck rollover in Swansea. Police said the accident happened at Purchase and Baker Streets and only the truck was involved. Due to the size of the truck, police said it took a while to get the truck back to its upright position.
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Car takes off after hitting boy, 8, in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police say a 8-year-old boy was struck by a car that fled the scene. Police said the boy was hit on Admiral Street Friday night and suffered minor injuries. Police are looking for a gray Nissan Maxima with a female driver. No further information was immediately...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to rollover crash on Route 24 in Tiverton

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a rollover crash in Tiverton Tuesday morning. The Tiverton Fire Department responded to the rollover crash on Route 24 northbound near the off-ramp to Main Road. The department shared an image of the incident where a grey SUV is seen flipped over as a...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Smiley to announce search process for next Providence police chief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Brett Smiley will announce the search process for the 38th Providence police chief. The event is taking place at 12:15 p.m. Friday at City Hall. “The chief of police will play a critical role in the Smiley Administration, as it focuses on increasing public...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
capeandislands.org

State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges

More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
BOURNE, MA
iheart.com

Car Crashes Into CVS Store....Again

A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. at the store on Newport Avenue, marking the third CVS that has been hit by a vehicle in Southern New England since late November. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, reportedly received several...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire

(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
Turnto10.com

RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
PROVIDENCE, RI

