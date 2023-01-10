Read full article on original website
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Celeb Transforming Legendary New York State Business To This?
Many are shocked to find out about an Oscar-winning actress's plan to transform a legendary closed New York State business. An iconic New York City business closed for good on New Year's Eve 2022. Carolines on Broadway Closes. SiriusXM's O&A20: Unmasked With Opie & Anthony Special Celebrates 20 Years Of...
Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY
Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self-defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State
An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York
A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall
It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
COVID Vaccine POD Makes Getting Boosted Easy Hudson Valley
Hopefully, you aren't one of the many people who came down with a germ after your holiday entertaining. Unfortunately, there are still plenty of viruses, bugs, and germs to be shared just about everywhere you go this winter. Do your best to stay healthy. I find if I get enough...
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State
Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
