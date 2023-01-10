ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

101.5 WPDH

Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY

Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State

Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
101.5 WPDH

$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York

The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
BREWSTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self-defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State

An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
101.5 WPDH

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
101.5 WPDH

‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York

A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years

If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America

If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
101.5 WPDH

Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State

Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

