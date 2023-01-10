The Iowa Board of Education approved an application Thursday for the state's first charter school run by an out-of-state organization.Horizon Science Academy in Des Moines will work with Concept Schools, an Illinois-based charter management group that runs 31 other schools in the Midwest. Why it matters: Local Des Moines leaders who are helping start the charter argue there's a need for its services, which school officials say will provide smaller, targeted classrooms for Des Moines youth.They hope to open Horizon at the former location of Franklin Junior High School.How it works: The school is STEM-focused and while anyone within the...

