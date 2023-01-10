Read full article on original website
Biden administration warns House GOP about debt ceiling deadlines
The U.S. government will reach its debt limit on Jan. 19 and initiate so-called "extraordinary measures" to avoid default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday. Why it matters: House Republicans are interested in using debt ceiling negotiations to cut spending, but Yellen said...
Biden administration outlines drug price negotiation plans
The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday released its timeline for starting Medicare prescription drug price negotiations — a key piece of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act. What's happening: The department will reveal in early September the first 10 high-cost drugs that will be subject to talks with...
Biden's chief science officer, who oversaw COVID response, to retire
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that David Kessler, the chief science officer overseeing the U.S.'s COVID response, is set to retire after serving as a key adviser to President Biden. Why it matters: Kessler served as head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal program aimed...
Debt ceiling fight looms over Medicare, Medicaid
House Republicans don't have much of a path to get major health care changes passed with a Democratic Senate and president, with one possible exception: the debt ceiling fight. Why it matters: It's not clear which spending cuts House Republicans will push for in exchange for expanding the government's borrowing...
Iowa board approves charter school in Des Moines
The Iowa Board of Education approved an application Thursday for the state's first charter school run by an out-of-state organization.Horizon Science Academy in Des Moines will work with Concept Schools, an Illinois-based charter management group that runs 31 other schools in the Midwest. Why it matters: Local Des Moines leaders who are helping start the charter argue there's a need for its services, which school officials say will provide smaller, targeted classrooms for Des Moines youth.They hope to open Horizon at the former location of Franklin Junior High School.How it works: The school is STEM-focused and while anyone within the...
