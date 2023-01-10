Read full article on original website
Related
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
ABC 4
6 tips on layering clothes for a winter hike
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Avid outdoor adventurers know that the exploration doesn’t have to stop when the mercury drops. Winter hiking provides those who venture out with a unique experience, but the proper gear can make all the difference. You’ll need to navigate cold, windy weather, plus precipitation that can range from a light, slushy mist to a sleety downpour. The following six tips for layering clothes for a winter hike will keep you dry, comfortable and safe, no matter what the weather throws at you.
ABC 4
Best fabric resistance bands
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Resistance bands are easy to use, simple to transport and can serve as your main workout equipment. Resistance training is great for toning muscle, burning fat and gaining mass if you have the right workout plan. These bands can be...
ABC 4
Velvet is here to stay: Bestselling products ranging from fashion to home decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s never the wrong season for velvet, especially when it’s one of the year’s biggest trends. While velvet accents and hints of the textured fabric never really go out of style, the luxurious material is proving that it’s here to stay. Not only is velvet taking over designer runways and dominating the pages of home decor magazines, but it’s also adorning celebrities from head to toe. And it’s not too late to jump on the bandwagon. So, whether you’re fully embracing the new trend or want to slowly incorporate the buttery fabric into your wardrobe and home, here are the bestselling velvet products for every part of your life.
ABC 4
Best home gym equipment
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sometimes, it’s hard to find the will to drag yourself to the gym. Don’t bother with an expensive yearly contract; avoid trips in inclement weather and stop putting up with less-than-ideal class times. It’s possible to work up...
ABC 4
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
ABC 4
Need to feel calm? Smell this scent
On Good Things Utah this morning – When Clinique launched the fragrance Happy back in 1997, people in the beauty industry turned up their noses at a perfume designed to lift your spirits. This was the era when fragrance campaigns were all about being edgy and cool or seductively captivating, so the perky premise of spritzing on joy was initially seen as kind of hokey, and insiders doubted that the scent would catch on.
ABC 4
Quick, Easy, and Healthy Penne Pasta with Tomatoes and Spinach
HERRIMAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – Making healthy meals doesn’t always have to mean spending hours in the kitchen. Food Blogger Jamie Eskelson joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make a quick and easy delicious meal. Ingredients:. • 1 (1 pound) Box of Penne...
Comments / 0