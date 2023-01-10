ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Walker Howard, LSU transfer QB, reportedly visiting SEC program

LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard is reportedly visiting with the Ole Miss Rebels, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Howard just hit the transfer portal today and it appears that he’s quickly picking up a lot of interest — something that should not come as a surprise after how highly sought after he was as a recruit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

saturdaydownsouth.com

Louisiana Illuminator

LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser

An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory.  According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach

Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs

Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
WWL

Man gets life without parole in 2019 Louisiana slayings of 5

LIVINGSTON, Louisiana — A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday in the shooting deaths of five people, including his parents and girlfriend's father, in 2019. Dakota Theriot was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA

