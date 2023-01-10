Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Walker Howard, LSU transfer QB, reportedly visiting SEC program
LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard is reportedly visiting with the Ole Miss Rebels, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Howard just hit the transfer portal today and it appears that he’s quickly picking up a lot of interest — something that should not come as a surprise after how highly sought after he was as a recruit.
5-star LSU QB enters transfer portal
5-star quarterback for LSU and former STM Cougar Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal. TigerBait’s Mike Scarborough first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Howard, the son of a former LSU Tiger QB, Jamie Howard made his decision after speaking with team officials on Wednesday. That according to TigerBaits website. The freshman didn’t see much […]
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High upside LSU QB announces he will enter transfer portal
LSU is losing one of its quarterbacks, as Walker Howard has decided to enter the transfer portal. Howard was a decorated 2022 recruit but will look for a quicker path to playing time elsewhere. It was unlikely that he would have had much of a shot at seeing the field...
wbrz.com
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach
Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Baton Rouge Business Report
New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs
Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
Man gets life without parole in 2019 Louisiana slayings of 5
LIVINGSTON, Louisiana — A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday in the shooting deaths of five people, including his parents and girlfriend's father, in 2019. Dakota Theriot was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
Comments / 0