FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group in Portland, Indiana, is trying to save a well-known landmark from being torn down. “The Big Blue Bridge” is set to be demolished by INDOT, which plans to remove and replace the 81-year-old steel blue structure in April 2023 with a plain concrete pedestal bridge. The group, dubbed Save The Big Blue Bridge-Portland on Facebook, argues that instead of tearing the bridge down, INDOT could restore it for a price tag that would be $2 million cheaper than a replacement.

PORTLAND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO