Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Mixing Cocktails at Mercado
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams steps behind the bar at Mercado to mix a couple of their specialty drinks with Mercado Beverage Director Spencer Maul. Learn more about Mercado here. Mercado is located at 111 W. Columbia Street, Suite 103 in Downtown Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Upcoming event benefits Camp Red Cedar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event. Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
WANE-TV
Jay County group rallies to save iconic landmark
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group in Portland, Indiana, is trying to save a well-known landmark from being torn down. “The Big Blue Bridge” is set to be demolished by INDOT, which plans to remove and replace the 81-year-old steel blue structure in April 2023 with a plain concrete pedestal bridge. The group, dubbed Save The Big Blue Bridge-Portland on Facebook, argues that instead of tearing the bridge down, INDOT could restore it for a price tag that would be $2 million cheaper than a replacement.
wfft.com
Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts January 18
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Savor Fort Wayne 2023 begins January 18 and runs through January 29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course dining deals to encourage people to experience the different tastes of Fort Wayne. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and carry-out as well. Restaurants...
WANE-TV
Exploring Turnstone Center
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Turnstone and speaks with EJ Whitney, Turnstone’s Director of Fitness, to see everything they have to offer when it comes to fitness and rehabilitation. Learn more about Turnstone here. They are located at 3320 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Wild Crab’s Famous Crab Boil
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample their Crab Boil, with the General Manager of Wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
Alice Cooper returning to Fort Wayne for Coliseum show
Cooper's stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023
Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man
Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
WANE-TV
Ivy Tech culinary arts students compete, cook for chance at Italy trip
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Culinary arts students at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne competed in the school’s annual European Competition Friday for the chance to study culinary arts in Italy. In the competition, culinary students were asked to prepare a three-course meal that had to include...
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Workers add Do it Best sign to Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location. The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits...
wfft.com
Companies committed nearly 600 million dollars to Allen County in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County attracted more than $84 million in new annual payroll and more than $589 million in private investment in 2022. “When you’re growing people and you’re growing jobs, that means good things for the economy," Greater Fort Wayne President and CEO John Urbahns said.
WANE-TV
Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
wfft.com
Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton 'Inclusive Community' signs
When you drive East on State Road 124 toward Bluffton, you’re greeted by a sign reading “Welcome. We are building an inclusive community.” Newly-elected Wells County Councilman Brandon Harnish took his thoughts on the signs to his professional Twitter account. Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton...
WANE-TV
Court orders Indiana taxidermist to return property to customers
EATON, Ind. (WANE) A Delaware County taxidermist has been ordered to return items he has acquired from customers following his arrest on Tuesday. Shawn Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy in Eaton has been jailed and charged with corrupt business influence and multiple counts of theft. The press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division did not give specific details.
Comments / 1