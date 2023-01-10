ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Mixing Cocktails at Mercado

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams steps behind the bar at Mercado to mix a couple of their specialty drinks with Mercado Beverage Director Spencer Maul. Learn more about Mercado here. Mercado is located at 111 W. Columbia Street, Suite 103 in Downtown Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Upcoming event benefits Camp Red Cedar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event. Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Jay County group rallies to save iconic landmark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group in Portland, Indiana, is trying to save a well-known landmark from being torn down. “The Big Blue Bridge” is set to be demolished by INDOT, which plans to remove and replace the 81-year-old steel blue structure in April 2023 with a plain concrete pedestal bridge. The group, dubbed Save The Big Blue Bridge-Portland on Facebook, argues that instead of tearing the bridge down, INDOT could restore it for a price tag that would be $2 million cheaper than a replacement.
PORTLAND, IN
wfft.com

Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts January 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Savor Fort Wayne 2023 begins January 18 and runs through January 29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course dining deals to encourage people to experience the different tastes of Fort Wayne. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and carry-out as well. Restaurants...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Exploring Turnstone Center

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Turnstone and speaks with EJ Whitney, Turnstone’s Director of Fitness, to see everything they have to offer when it comes to fitness and rehabilitation. Learn more about Turnstone here. They are located at 3320 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Wild Crab’s Famous Crab Boil

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample their Crab Boil, with the General Manager of Wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD looking for lateral transfers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
gotodestinations.com

Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023

Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ivy Tech culinary arts students compete, cook for chance at Italy trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Culinary arts students at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne competed in the school’s annual European Competition Friday for the chance to study culinary arts in Italy. In the competition, culinary students were asked to prepare a three-course meal that had to include...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Workers add Do it Best sign to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location. The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
WANE-TV

Court orders Indiana taxidermist to return property to customers

EATON, Ind. (WANE) A Delaware County taxidermist has been ordered to return items he has acquired from customers following his arrest on Tuesday. Shawn Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy in Eaton has been jailed and charged with corrupt business influence and multiple counts of theft. The press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division did not give specific details.
EATON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy