4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com
Connor Bazelak, former Mizzou and Indiana QB, announces commitment to new program
Connor Bazelak, the former Missouri and Indiana quarterback, has announced a commitment to a new program. Bazelak committed to Bowling Green, and he will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. Bazelak finished the year with a 55.2% completion rate, as he passed for 2,312 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri edge rusher, former JUCO standout, announces he has entered transfer portal
The transfer portal has claimed one of Missouri’s reserve defensive linemen. Daniel Robledo, an Arizona native, announced on his Twitter account that he will enter the portal. He has 2 years of eligibility left. “I want to thank the coaches who recruited me, Coach Cheese (former Tigers DB coach...
theprescotttimes.com
Tipsheet: SEC's competitive depth threatens Mizzou with reality check
Missouri is beginning to feel the reality of Southeastern Conference basketball competition. This league is not as deep at the Big 12, but it's plenty deep. The top half of the league will land in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the program rejuvenation created by multiple coaching changes, there are no terrible teams in the bottom half.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
Mizzou 'Fastest Team in the Country,' Says Texas A&M G Wade Taylor IV
The Missouri Tigers are lightning fast on both ends of the court and have the numbers to prove it. They'll look to keep up this pace on Wednesday against the Texas A&M Aggies.
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
lakeexpo.com
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
St. Louis American
Mizzou rejects punishment for student’s racist post
The University of Missouri – Columbia will not punish a student who recently posted a racist rant on social media. In a Snapchat post in December, student Meg Miller said, “If they would have killed 4 more n----- we would have had the whole week off.” She included crying laughing emojis.
Two crashes reported in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
cchsplume.com
Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall
Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
MLBC chair reacts to MU's decision not to punish student for racist messages
Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chair Marlene Terry, D-St. Louis, spoke Tuesday on MU's decision not to punish a student for sending racist messages through social media.
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
