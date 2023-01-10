ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

theprescotttimes.com

Tipsheet: SEC's competitive depth threatens Mizzou with reality check

Missouri is beginning to feel the reality of Southeastern Conference basketball competition. This league is not as deep at the Big 12, but it's plenty deep. The top half of the league will land in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the program rejuvenation created by multiple coaching changes, there are no terrible teams in the bottom half.
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
Awesome 92.3

Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us

It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
FOX2Now

Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
lakeexpo.com

Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri

Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
St. Louis American

Mizzou rejects punishment for student’s racist post

The University of Missouri – Columbia will not punish a student who recently posted a racist rant on social media. In a Snapchat post in December, student Meg Miller said, “If they would have killed 4 more n----- we would have had the whole week off.” She included crying laughing emojis.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two crashes reported in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
cchsplume.com

Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall

Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
kwos.com

CoMo police name man shot by officers

The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
abc17news.com

Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
