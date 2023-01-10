ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Fontana Herald News

Many jobs are available at FontanaJobs.org

People interested in starting a new career in 2023 are invited to visit the Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s jobs website. At FontanaJobs.org, residents can find listings of more than 150 employment opportunities. “We have partnered up with a great group of local employers to help you find the right...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

“Personal care” law approved

The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
NBC Los Angeles

LA Public Library Providing Adults With Free, Long-Term Laptop Loans

Lee esta historia en español aquí. People with a long-term need for a laptop can check one out for free as part of a program from the Los Angeles Public Library. The “Tech2Go” program allows adults with a library card to check out a Chromebook laptop and internet hotspot for a period of six months. Former Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the expansion of the program in December of last year as one of his final acts in office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors

LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness

After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Supervisors pass motion to raise awareness of 'skimming' scams

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Last year, an estimated $19 million in public benefits was stolen from people receiving social services and welfare funds in LA County through a process called "skimming," prompting the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to take steps to combat and raise awareness of the problem. Skimming...
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA

