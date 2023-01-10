Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Roll over, Muhammad
Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
The Ring Magazine
Former WBA heavyweight champ Gerrie Coetzee dies at age 67
Gerrie Coetzee, the former WBA heavyweight titleholder from South Africa, died on Thursday at the age of 67. Lana Coetzee, the daughter of “The Boksburg Bomber” told South African outlet IOL Sport that he had died from “an aggressive form of cancer” that they’d only discovered the previous week.
The Ring Magazine
Born on this day: Joe Frazier
Olympian, world champion, KO artist, and nemesis to The Greatest. The great Joe Frazier was born on a day like today, 78 years ago. Joseph William Frazier was born on January 12, 1944 in Beaufort, South Carolina. As the twelfth son of sharecroppers, Frazier grew up in poverty and looking for new opportunities in life. That search took him first to New York City and then to Philadelphia.
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James On Jaron Ennis Victory Over Chukhadzhian: “He Did What He Was Supposed To Do”
The expectations have reached unprecedented highs for Jaron “Boots” Ennis. The highly-ranked welterweight contender and Philadelphia native has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his bloody-thirsty knockout streak and effortless ability to fight out of both stances. With fans of the 25-year-old expecting him...
Muggsy Bogues Revealed How Michael Jordan Actually Insulted Him on the Court
Michael Jordan wasn't afraid to trash-talk anyone, as Muggsy Bogues can confirm. But what did His Airness actually say on the hardwood? The post Muggsy Bogues Revealed How Michael Jordan Actually Insulted Him on the Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: “I Know I Lost A Battle But Not The War”
Not for a single moment did Hector Luis Garcia appear unnerved over the monumental task that stood before him. This past weekend, January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Garcia squared off against the hard-hitting Gervonta Davis. Though he was given little to no chance in the eyes of oddsmakers, Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) was determined to continue his upward trajectory.
sporf.com
Deontay Wilder embraces and chats to his own statue as he tells it “you look good”
Deontay Wilder has posted a bizarre video, in which he enjoys a cuddle and a chinwag with the statue that was erected in his honour last year in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Following his seventh-round KO defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury back in February 2020, ‘The Bronze...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough
Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
“King Ry” + ”Tank” = A 2023 Fight to Remember
Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis. In a ring. Together. With gloves and trunks. Though there’s been far more talk recently about fights that don’t get made than ones that do, it appears – gasp! – as if this one’s actually got a chance to get past the SOUCRES SAY stage.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO calls ‘superior’ Eddie Hearn ‘racist’ for Tank views
Eddie Hearn has again faced the wrath of Mayweather Promotions boss Leonard Ellerbe after another storm brewed over boxing. Hearn put his foot in his mouth this week and got a direct response to his comments from Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis for his trouble. The Matchroom boss is...
Tributes pour in for Heisman Trophy winner Charles White, dead at 64
Legendary USC Trojans college football player Charles White died of cancer on Wednesday night. He was 64. The USC Trojans account tweeted, “FightOnForever, Charles White. The 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, who won a national championship with USC in 1978 and went on to make the College Football Hall of Fame, died today in Newport Beach.” Read more... The post Tributes pour in for Heisman Trophy winner Charles White, dead at 64 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Anthony Joshua set to name Errol Spence Jr and Charlo twins’ trainer Derrick James as new boxing coach
ANTHONY JOSHUA is set to name American Derrick James as his new boxing trainer. The ex-heavyweight champion once again went on the scout for a fresh coaching team following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. And after time spent in California and Texas before Christmas, SunSport understands AJ has chosen trainer of...
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Crawford: He’s Cerebral and He Has Power; That’s Kind of Hard to Beat
Regis Prograis couldn’t help but be impressed by Terence Crawford’s latest performance inside the ring. The 140-pound WBC champion from New Orleans praised the WBO 147-pound champion from Omaha, Nebraska, after the latter drubbed David Avanesyan in six rounds last month. Crawford, per usual, put on a methodical...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator
By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: Garcia Made Very Wise Decision To Stop Gervonta Davis Fight
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is praising Hector Luis Garcia for deciding to sit on the stool, prior to the ninth round of last Saturday's lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis. In what became a grueling fight that saw success for both boxers, Davis rocked Garcia with several heavy punches...
