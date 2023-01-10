ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 61

EARTH IS HOME
3d ago

Crazy........she has to be replaced. She needs to do more, bring the army or so. Parasites in Chicago are a huge problem to our society

Reply
18
MysticalMichael
3d ago

Too many black candidates in the race. All of those egomaniacs will split the black vote to ensure a runoff between Chuy and Callas. Besides, in a group of terrible choices most of the black candidates are either incompetent, dishonest or both.

Reply(2)
13
joedudeuhuh
3d ago

She/he is mentally unstable and needs meds.delusional for four years now. And stillYou fools willVote her/him in again. Glad florida full time is 11 months away

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot defends cops going door to door to ask voters about Chicago crime

CHICAGO - The questions about Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign practices now extend beyond e-mails to Chicago Public School teachers. The Lightfoot campaign told FOX 32 Chicago that all staffers had been reminded of the "wall" between government and campaign business. But critics say the mayor's camp continues to break that wall.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner on Mayor Lightfoot soliciting CPS students: I’m just confused on why anyone thought this was legal or ethical

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), a candidate for Chicago mayor, joins John Williams to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s campaign sending an email to CPS teachers asking them to encourage their students to work on her reelection campaign. Rep. Buckner also talks about how he will reduce crime in the city and if he believes Illinois’ assault weapons ban […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say

Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Top Chicago Prosecutor Stepping Down

The top federal prosecutor in Chicago, who oversaw indictments and prosecutions of a number of major Illinois political officials, will be stepping down in the weeks ahead. The departure of U.S. Attorney John Lausch was announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The announcement came during a news conference about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence and in an office he used before he became President. Lausch was named by Garland to look into the matter and determine whether a special counsel was warranted.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business

CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 45, fatally shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:42 a.m. and found the 45-year-old lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ex-Chicago cop gets probation for shooting at unarmed man while off-duty and drunk

CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk. Joseph Cabrera, 40, did not hit the person he was firing at, but he still faced a litany of felony charges from the Oct. 13, 2020 shooting, including attempted murder, filing a false report and obstruction of justice.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy