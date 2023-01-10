The top federal prosecutor in Chicago, who oversaw indictments and prosecutions of a number of major Illinois political officials, will be stepping down in the weeks ahead. The departure of U.S. Attorney John Lausch was announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The announcement came during a news conference about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence and in an office he used before he became President. Lausch was named by Garland to look into the matter and determine whether a special counsel was warranted.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO