Weekly Chassidus Club Strengthens Hiskashrus in Young Shluchim
Every Sunday at MyShliach’s Chassidus Club the spirit of Chassidus and Hiskashrus is lovingly imparted by experienced teachers keeping the young children “in the loop” and helping them make these days meaningful, exciting and relevant. For the average child in a Lubavitcher Yeshiva, the month of Kislev...
Illusionist Brings Moshiach Topics To Life At Hakhel Event
A Hakhel event for kids, produced by the Moshiach Office at Merkos 302, features world-renowned illusionist Ilan Smith, who communicates deep Geulah concepts to the kids using breathtaking visual demonstrations. A Hakhel event for kids created by the Moshiach Office at Merkos 302 shows kids how to go from Galus...
