Beverly Hills, CA

E! News

Lisa Rinna Holds Nothing Back in First Interview Since RHOBH Exit

Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to Lisa Rinna's EXIT From RHOBH. Lisa Rinna is spilling all The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea. The Bravolebrity dished all about her experience on the Bravo reality series, her relationships with her co-stars and more in her first tell-all interview since announcing her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons on Jan. 5.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH

Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Brandi Glanville Has the Perfect Take on Kyle Richards' Drama With Sisters Kim and Kathy Hilton

Watch: Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits. All families have their drama, but not every family's troubles are on TV for the world to see. For as many good times as Kyle Richards has had with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the three have had just as many hard times on the Bravo reality series—from Kyle and Kim's infamous season one limo fight to Kyle and Kathy's recent season 12 feud with Lisa Rinna. And the way RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville sees it, all their problems come down to a classic case of sibling rivalry.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!

Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Stepping Out at Golden Globes 2023

"I feel good!" the Alaska Daily actress told PEOPLE of her pregnancy journey at the event held at Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday Hilary Swank is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy. The twin-mom-to-be stepped out with her husband Philip Schneider at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday. She is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald, a former high-profile investigator reporter, in Alaska Daily. While gracing the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Swank, 48, proudly placed her hand on...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Jeff Lewis Shares BTS Details About His WWHL Drama With Bethenny Frankel

Watch: Jeff Lewis Details Aftermath of Bethenny Frankel WWHL Argument. As Bravo fans know, on-screen drama can quickly be amplified offscreen. That's exactly what Jeff Lewis said happened to him and Bethenny Frankel after they butted heads over her Real Housewives recap podcast ReWives on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Now, the star is spelling out what really went down on the late-night show.
E! News

E! News

