How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Just like fans, Kyle Richards knows that Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the end of a Bravo era. And despite their ups and downs over the years—including Lisa's most recent season 12 drama with Kyle's...
Lisa Rinna Holds Nothing Back in First Interview Since RHOBH Exit
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to Lisa Rinna's EXIT From RHOBH. Lisa Rinna is spilling all The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea. The Bravolebrity dished all about her experience on the Bravo reality series, her relationships with her co-stars and more in her first tell-all interview since announcing her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons on Jan. 5.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Brandi Glanville Has the Perfect Take on Kyle Richards' Drama With Sisters Kim and Kathy Hilton
Watch: Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits. All families have their drama, but not every family's troubles are on TV for the world to see. For as many good times as Kyle Richards has had with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the three have had just as many hard times on the Bravo reality series—from Kyle and Kim's infamous season one limo fight to Kyle and Kathy's recent season 12 feud with Lisa Rinna. And the way RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville sees it, all their problems come down to a classic case of sibling rivalry.
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Stepping Out at Golden Globes 2023
"I feel good!" the Alaska Daily actress told PEOPLE of her pregnancy journey at the event held at Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday Hilary Swank is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy. The twin-mom-to-be stepped out with her husband Philip Schneider at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday. She is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald, a former high-profile investigator reporter, in Alaska Daily. While gracing the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Swank, 48, proudly placed her hand on...
Jeff Lewis Shares BTS Details About His WWHL Drama With Bethenny Frankel
Watch: Jeff Lewis Details Aftermath of Bethenny Frankel WWHL Argument. As Bravo fans know, on-screen drama can quickly be amplified offscreen. That's exactly what Jeff Lewis said happened to him and Bethenny Frankel after they butted heads over her Real Housewives recap podcast ReWives on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Now, the star is spelling out what really went down on the late-night show.
