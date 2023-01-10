ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Salem Police detective given honors as top forensic examiner

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department (SPD) announced Thursday that a tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week as a digital forensic examiner. Detective Matt Brassfield was recognized by the US Secret Service's National Computer Forensics Institute, on January 4,...
SALEM, OR
kpic

117 animals seized from animal shelter, woman to plead guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at an Oregon shelter she helped operate. Tori Head is set to appear in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility, according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old man is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter he helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Volunteers form 'frog taxi' in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — You've heard of Uber and Lyft, but what about the "frog taxi?" This is an actual thing, and it's just as strange as it sounds. The Oregon Zoo says this is the time of year when red-legged frogs are on the move, going from Forest Park, where they live, to the Harborton wetlands, where they breed.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

High avalanche danger for Mt. Hood's back country

PORTLAND, Ore. — GOVT. CAMP, Ore. – Mount Hood faces "dangerous avalanche conditions" in backcountry areas Thursday, the Northwest Avalanche Center said, adding that “your best bet will be to avoid all slopes greater than 35 degrees.”. The Northwest Avalanche Center said Mount Hood is facing high...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy