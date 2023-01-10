Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kpic
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
kpic
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
kpic
Salem Police detective given honors as top forensic examiner
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department (SPD) announced Thursday that a tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week as a digital forensic examiner. Detective Matt Brassfield was recognized by the US Secret Service's National Computer Forensics Institute, on January 4,...
kpic
117 animals seized from animal shelter, woman to plead guilty
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at an Oregon shelter she helped operate. Tori Head is set to appear in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility, according to a plea agreement.
kpic
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old man is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter he helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
kpic
Drunken driver that killed four people in a Salem homeless camp sentenced
SALEM, Ore. — The man who drove through a Salem homeless camp and killed four people was sentenced to over 25 years in prison. Enrique Rodriguez Jr.,25, admitted that he was drunk when he crashed into the camp in March 2022. In Oregon, a person is considered intoxicated if...
kpic
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
kpic
Volunteers form 'frog taxi' in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — You've heard of Uber and Lyft, but what about the "frog taxi?" This is an actual thing, and it's just as strange as it sounds. The Oregon Zoo says this is the time of year when red-legged frogs are on the move, going from Forest Park, where they live, to the Harborton wetlands, where they breed.
kpic
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in...
kpic
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
kpic
Lifetime movie about Nancy Crampton-Brophy, convicted of murdering chef husband, airs Sat.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The story of a self-published romance novelist who was found guilty of killing her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute back in 2018 has been made into a Lifetime movie, which is set to debut this weekend. Nancy Crampton-Brophy was convicted in May of last year...
kpic
Navy's 'Blue Angels' flight demo squadron to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
kpic
High avalanche danger for Mt. Hood's back country
PORTLAND, Ore. — GOVT. CAMP, Ore. – Mount Hood faces "dangerous avalanche conditions" in backcountry areas Thursday, the Northwest Avalanche Center said, adding that “your best bet will be to avoid all slopes greater than 35 degrees.”. The Northwest Avalanche Center said Mount Hood is facing high...
Comments / 0