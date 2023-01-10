Read full article on original website
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
iheart.com
Super Nintendo World Officially Opening At Universal Studios Hollywood 2023
Universal has been teasing its creation for a minute now, but we finally get a good inside look on Super Nintendo World in Hollywood! Complete with Bowser’s Castle, Toadstool Cafe, and real-life ‘Mario Kart' - it's a fully immersive Mushroom Kingdom!
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
I spent $64 at the best restaurant in Hawaii. My meal came out in 5 minutes, but I'll just stick to drinks next time.
Yelp ranked Down the Hatch as No. 28 on its 2022 list of the top 100 US restaurants, so I tried the Lahaina spot's famous food and drinks for myself.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
