disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
InsideHook

RadarOnline

disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.

