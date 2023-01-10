ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: Great Full Gardens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Full Gardens has come a long way since it first opened back in 2010; a business that was created organically. “One day I walked into the greenhouse and there were tomatoes everywhere and it was big, and I just said man this is a great, full garden. And we looked at each other and said ‘That’s the name of the company,” said CEO Gino Scala.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storms hit the vulnerable hardest, recovery takes longer

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Three times a week Jim Eckert keeps his appointment at a dialysis center at the south end of Carson City, receiving treatment critical to his health. He then returns home to his small apartment glad to find this morning, at least, the walkways cleared of snow and ice. They weren’t on Thursday morning and that caused him to fall.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and its organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, are expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your tickets for Reno Little Theater’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A mystery is afoot at the Reno Little Theater and only the great Sherlock Holmes can solve it. From comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a “murderously funny” retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles. RLT director, Chad Sweet, leads the cast and crew in their presentation of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mamas for a Cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Reno Public Market Grand Opening

RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Social media and mental health; excessive use linked to teen depression

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With over 1 billion users worldwide on the social media app Tiktok’s popularity is undeniable but that popularity has also been shadowed with criticism the latest being concern about the apps impact on mental health particularly with kids, experts at Reno Behavioral Health help us understand the issue.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Re-Know Minute: Council member Miguel Martinez

Sponsored: Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez is proud to work with residents of the Biggest Little City. Issues that are important for him include equal access to education, a strong sense of community, and accessibility for all constituents.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sports Caravan, 1/13

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ballers were out in full effect for the latest edition of the Sports Caravan. Friday’s show also featured a huge contest at Lawlor Events Center, with Nevada’s men running past Utah State in a critical Mountain West showdown. It was also a bittersweet...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395

U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
CARSON CITY, NV

