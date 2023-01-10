Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Great Full Gardens
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Full Gardens has come a long way since it first opened back in 2010; a business that was created organically. “One day I walked into the greenhouse and there were tomatoes everywhere and it was big, and I just said man this is a great, full garden. And we looked at each other and said ‘That’s the name of the company,” said CEO Gino Scala.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.
KOLO TV Reno
‘Shell Shock’ restaurant owner says he won’t pass egg prices on to customers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Seven days a week from seven to two in the afternoon, Fortino Rojas and his staff prepare breakfast and lunch for their customers. These days the high price of eggs has not gone unnoticed by the owner of Fortis Cafe. “So this is part of the breakfast...
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
KOLO TV Reno
Storms hit the vulnerable hardest, recovery takes longer
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Three times a week Jim Eckert keeps his appointment at a dialysis center at the south end of Carson City, receiving treatment critical to his health. He then returns home to his small apartment glad to find this morning, at least, the walkways cleared of snow and ice. They weren’t on Thursday morning and that caused him to fall.
KOLO TV Reno
‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and its organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, are expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for Reno Little Theater’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A mystery is afoot at the Reno Little Theater and only the great Sherlock Holmes can solve it. From comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a “murderously funny” retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles. RLT director, Chad Sweet, leads the cast and crew in their presentation of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.”
KOLO TV Reno
Mamas for a Cause
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
KOLO TV Reno
Families and kids of all ages invited to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s MLK Day of Service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” according to AmeriCorps. Volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is one way the whole family can do a community service project together.
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Public Market Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
KOLO TV Reno
Social media and mental health; excessive use linked to teen depression
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With over 1 billion users worldwide on the social media app Tiktok’s popularity is undeniable but that popularity has also been shadowed with criticism the latest being concern about the apps impact on mental health particularly with kids, experts at Reno Behavioral Health help us understand the issue.
KOLO TV Reno
Re-Know Minute: Council member Miguel Martinez
Sponsored: Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez is proud to work with residents of the Biggest Little City. Issues that are important for him include equal access to education, a strong sense of community, and accessibility for all constituents.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Sports Caravan, 1/13
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ballers were out in full effect for the latest edition of the Sports Caravan. Friday’s show also featured a huge contest at Lawlor Events Center, with Nevada’s men running past Utah State in a critical Mountain West showdown. It was also a bittersweet...
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395
U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to hear public comment on proposed Firecreek Crossing casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hearing public comment on the proposed Firecreek Crossing Resort and Casino. Comments can be made Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. via this Zoom link. The nearly 20 acre project site is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of...
