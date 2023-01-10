Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Receives State Sustainability Grant
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Library, Arts & Culture is among 20 libraries selected to receive first-ever funding from the California State Library’s Sustainable California Libraries grant program to support projects focused on sustainability and climate resilience. GLAC proposed the Earth...
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared
The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
outlooknewspapers.com
STEAM:Coders Chooses New Board Members
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The nonprofit organization STEAM:Coders, whose mission is to inspire underrepresented and underserved students and their families through science, technology, engineering, art and math, has announced the addition of three new board members: Michael Persaud, Love Beach and Scot Hutton.
With LA's eviction moratorium expiring soon, some fear it could make homeless crisis worse
As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council focus on ending homelessness, the city's eviction moratorium is set to expire in 20 days, and some councilmembers and residents are concerned that could make the homeless crisis worse.
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
outlooknewspapers.com
Anthony Predicts Leap Forward in 2023
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. That’s what outgoing Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes told Konstantine Anthony before passing him the title of mayor last month. They are the same words former Mayor Bob Frutos said when he passed the mantle to Talamantes in 2021.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands
In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
foxla.com
LA councilmembers call for permanent tenant protections by end of January
LOS ANGELES - A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Youth Orchestra Receives Grant
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The California Arts Council recently announced a grant award of $36,000 to the Glendale Youth Orchestra as part of its Creative Youth Development program in its second round of funding for 2022. The grant will fund 18 need-based...
Willowbrook Park, Fed By Rainwater, Is An Example of LA’s Stormwater Treatment Future
Most of our rainwater washes out to the ocean— often carrying trash and other pollutants. This South L.A. park catches and treats it.
outlooknewspapers.com
Charles Richard Knowles Jr.
Charles Richard Knowles Jr., age 81, died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Somis, CA, on Monday December 12th, 2022. Richard, born in 1941 to Charles and Ruth Knowles in Wadsworth, OH, grew up on a series of farms in southeastern Ohio. Richard earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering with a minor in creative writing from Marietta College in 1963 and a master’s in petroleum engineering in 1965 from the University of Texas while playing college football and spending his summers roughnecking on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico to pay his own way.
multihousingnews.com
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
LAHSA announces changes for 2023 homeless count
Following some criticism over the accuracy of its annual homeless count, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced some changes Wednesday for its count this year. The changes include a new app to count unsheltered people, built by a “new vendor with years of experience developing apps” for similar counts, according to a news release.
Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach
According to Southern California Edison, an outage was reported at 7:20 p.m. that affected 4,307 customers, including businesses on Second Street. The post Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update
UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
outlooknewspapers.com
Rotary Club to Award Grants to Benefit Older Adults
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rotary Club of Pasadena Foundation is accepting applications for 2023 grants from nonprofit organizations that serve Pasadena-area residents. Each grant, ranging from $2,000 to $6,000, will be awarded for programs and services that enrich the lives of...
