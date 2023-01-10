ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, CA

Weather impacts travel along Interstate 80 and Highway 50

By Matthew Nobert, Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Travel on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 has been impacted due to heavy snow.

Interstate 80 from the Nevada state line to Colfax has been closed due to high winds, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office.

Live Traffic
•FOX40 Live Traffic Map
•Caltrans QuickMap
•Weather News

The CHP said that the high winds have caused whiteout conditions and there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 50 eastbound is closed at Sly Park due to heavy snow conditions, according to CHP Placerville. There is no estimated time it will reopen.

As of 3:15 p.m., Highway 50 eastbound has reopened.

