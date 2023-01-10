Read full article on original website
Alesia Shaw
Alesia Shaw, 39, of Fort Totten, ND, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake, ND. Alesia’s Wake will be Sunday starting at 5:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Crow Hill Rec. Center, Fort Totten, ND. Friends wishing to join the procession from New Rockford to Fort Totten may gather on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:15PM. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:00AM at Crow Hill Rec. Center, Fort Totten.
James T. Schmeichel
James T. Schmeichel, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 6, 2023 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Jim was born October 30, 1963 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD the son of Milton and Mavis (Waterman) Schmeichel. He attended elementary school and Jamestown High school; following high school, he worked Bills Body Shop and Jamestown Builders. He then began working at Yankton canvas, where he continued to work until his death.
Winter Ag and Construction Expo – Day 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Winter Ag and Construction Expo wraps up Friday at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event is open from 9 am to 4 pm with a wide variety of vendors, equipment, and seminars. On Friday, Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management gave a...
Team Fire Edges Team Law In Jamestown Battle Of The Badges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 8th Annual Jamestown Battle of the Badges blood drive was a success January 5th thru the 7th. Vitalant spokesman Weldon Roberts said out of 218 volunteers that signed in, 192 were able to donate blood with 10 donors giving blood for the first time. He said with 21 donors giving on the automated machines, we were able to collect a total of 234 products and exceed our promise for local hospitals. This battle was another close one, Team Fire won with 110 votes and Team Law had 108 votes. He said we beat all 7 previous year’s numbers of registered volunteers, successful donors, and products collected in 2023.
Unison Bank Donates $10,000 to JRFD
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Unison Bank has partnered with Jamestown Rural Fire Department to help fund the purchase of a new $700,000 pumper truck to replace its current 1986 pumper truck. “As a business member and community member of the Jamestown area, we appreciate the hard work and dedication...
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
Blue Jay Boys Wrestling Topples Dickinson in WDA Dual
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – In the first home meet of the year, the Jamestown High School boys wrestling team secured a West Region dual victory over Dickinson. The final team score was 52-19. Eric Chea opened up the meet with a win by pinfall at 152. Jamestown would get pins from Jackson Walters, Ethan Gall, and Dalton Darby to take an early commanding lead in the meet.
Jimmies Fall to Tigers in GPAC Action
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The Jimmie men’s wrestling team returned to GPAC dual action Tuesday evening against Dakota Wesleyan University. The Tigers won six of nine contested matches on the way to a 34-12 victory. Elijah Barajas (SO/Sunnyside, Wash.) won by 15-0 tech fall over Will Farren at 125,...
Central Cass Girls & Boys Sweep Carrington
CASSELTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The top-rated Squirrels sweep the Cardinals of Carrington Thursday night in Casselton. In the girls game, No. 7 Central Cass won 65-32, in the boys game, No. 2 Central Cass defeated Carrington 63-28. CC girls improve to 8-2 overall, No. 5 Carrington suffers their first loss and are now 10-1. CC boys are now 8-0 overall, Carrington drops to 6-3 overall.
Bison World: More Than Just an Amusement Park
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, an independent analysis of the proposed Bison World project found it to be financially viable. David Haukaas, an independent advisor, took on the project. Haukaas, a Minnesota native, served as a senior executive on one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the Abu...
No. 14 Jimmies Pick Up Gritty Victory Over Briar Cliff
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes on Wednesday night at home in order to get their 14th win of the season. The Jimmies topped Briar Cliff 83-77 in another tough conference game. The Chargers were hot from the...
Jimmies Fall to No. 21 Briar Cliff in Another Close Game
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team was in another tight game on Wednesday night as the Jimmies fell 70-66 at Newman Arena to #21 Briar Cliff. Jamestown led after the opening quarter as the Jimmies shot the three well in the first...
