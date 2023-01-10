JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 8th Annual Jamestown Battle of the Badges blood drive was a success January 5th thru the 7th. Vitalant spokesman Weldon Roberts said out of 218 volunteers that signed in, 192 were able to donate blood with 10 donors giving blood for the first time. He said with 21 donors giving on the automated machines, we were able to collect a total of 234 products and exceed our promise for local hospitals. This battle was another close one, Team Fire won with 110 votes and Team Law had 108 votes. He said we beat all 7 previous year’s numbers of registered volunteers, successful donors, and products collected in 2023.

