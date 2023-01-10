Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
floridapolitics.com
Dan Bean featured endorser in latest LeAnna Cumber spot
Bean was Gov. DeSantis' commanding officer in the Navy. A retired Naval captain featured in a Ron DeSantis ad last year has made his choice in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Daniel Bean, the Governor’s former commanding officer, is backing LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race, as seen in an ad from the Cumber campaign.
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 1.11.23: Qualifying week optimism.
One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics is now underway. One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics started Monday and ends Friday. In one sense, qualifying week is...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff race may be uncontested
Democrat Lakesha Burton will not run again. Though the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff last year was a spirited affair, it appears there won’t be a rematch of the November General Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton, who lost to incumbent Republican T.K. Waters in November, told Action News Jax’s Jake...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff, other constitutional officers elected with no opposition
Jerry Holland, Jim Overton also won unopposed Friday. The qualifying deadline for Jacksonville’s municipal elections in March has come and gone as of noon Friday, and some candidates have been elected to four-year terms starting in July with no opposition. A number of those candidates are countywide. Sheriff T.K....
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber’s latest ad slams ‘sellout’ Daniel Davis
New ad from JAX First committee reanimates JEA sale push. The binary battle between Republicans LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber and Daniel Davis continues to dominate the 2023 race for Jacksonville mayor. Cumber’s JAX First political committee released on Tuesday a 30-second spot titled “Sell Out.” The ad savages the Jacksonville Chamber...
floridapolitics.com
Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election
Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
'That Bar at The Arena' gets final approval for wraparound rooftop in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid the Jaguar's success and the growing development in the downtown sports complex area, a popular bar for game days and concerts will soon have a new look. The Downtown Development Review Board gave final approval for a redesign of That Bar at The Arena including...
YAHOO!
Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors
A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
News4Jax.com
Veteran News4JAX director who retired after 30-year career dies at 69
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaac “Hesley” Bostic Jr., a longtime WJXT-TV director, recently passed away at his home in Jacksonville. He was 69. Hesley, as his many friends called him, retired from Channel 4 in 2010 after a more than 30-year career at The Local Station. After this...
floridapolitics.com
Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council
The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements. Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap announces the sale of 105-room hotel in Jacksonville, Florida for $5.5 million
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Days Inn Baymeadows, a 105-room hotel located at 8255 Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville, Florida for $5,500,000. “The buyer saw the opportunity in converting two hotels directly...
JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back
Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
