Jacksonville, FL

Dan Bean featured endorser in latest LeAnna Cumber spot

Bean was Gov. DeSantis' commanding officer in the Navy. A retired Naval captain featured in a Ron DeSantis ad last year has made his choice in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Daniel Bean, the Governor’s former commanding officer, is backing LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race, as seen in an ad from the Cumber campaign.
Jacksonville Bold for 1.11.23: Qualifying week optimism.

One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics is now underway. One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics started Monday and ends Friday. In one sense, qualifying week is...
Jacksonville Sheriff race may be uncontested

Democrat Lakesha Burton will not run again. Though the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff last year was a spirited affair, it appears there won’t be a rematch of the November General Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton, who lost to incumbent Republican T.K. Waters in November, told Action News Jax’s Jake...
LeAnna Cumber’s latest ad slams ‘sellout’ Daniel Davis

New ad from JAX First committee reanimates JEA sale push. The binary battle between Republicans LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber and Daniel Davis continues to dominate the 2023 race for Jacksonville mayor. Cumber’s JAX First political committee released on Tuesday a 30-second spot titled “Sell Out.” The ad savages the Jacksonville Chamber...
Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election

Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors

A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council

The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements. Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population

In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
