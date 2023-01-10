PITTSBURGH — Starting wages at some UPMC hospitals, clinics and other facilities are going up in the year 2025. The health care giant says it will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals. This will also impact employees at outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other sites.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO