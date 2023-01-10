Read full article on original website
UPMC announces increase in minimum wage
PITTSBURGH — Starting wages at some UPMC hospitals, clinics and other facilities are going up in the year 2025. The health care giant says it will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals. This will also impact employees at outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other sites.
Three Pittsburgh theater companies bring Fannie Lou Hamer's story to the stage
A new show opening in Pittsburgh Friday does more than just entertain. It educates and inspires. "Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" opens at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. "Fannie Lou Hamer was an activist," Janis Burley Wilson, president and CEO of the center, said....
Pipe bursts at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino, sending liquid gushing onto casino floor
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was closed for several hours Friday after a cracked pipe led to a liquid spilling into a section of the gaming floor. Liquid gushes from ceiling at casino: See the video above. A spokesperson said a cracked refrigeration pipe leaked onto the gaming floor. Repairs...
Laurel Highlands School District: Possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship under investigation
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student is under investigation, the Laurel Highlands School District superintendent said Friday. In a statement to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, Superintendent Jesse Wallace said, "I am not aware of an arrest or charges being filed at this...
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Neighbors 'on edge' as pieces of debris fall from Pittsburgh bridge
City officials say a plan is in place to address falling debris from the California Avenue bridge in the city's Brighton Heights Neighborhood. "I am on edge, really on edge every day," said Marcie Kemmler. Kemmler owns Don's Diner on the corner of Eckert Street. "We have been here for...
Airline departures resume after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
PITTSBURGH — Flight departures in the United States are getting back on track after the Federal Aviation Administrationscrambled to fix a computer failure Wednesday morning. The issue forced a ground stop for all domestic flights and caused massive delays and cancellations throughout the day. “I was supposed to be...
Ask Kelly: Sky 4
PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes a deeper dive into an important asset we have here at Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A viewer from McKeesport wanted to know more about Sky 4 — the helicopter that allows us a vantage point like no other for breaking news and traffic.
Remembering Jeff Beck: Rich Engler on Beck's impact on Pittsburgh
A virtuoso who traveled the world making music, Jeff Beck made several stops in Pittsburgh throughout his career. Beck, ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best guitarists of all time, died Wednesday at the age of 78. His representatives said he died of bacterial meningitis. Concert promoter...
Community members witness procession to honor Chief Justin McIntire
TARENTUM, Pa. — East First Avenue shut down Wednesday afternoon, serving as the runway for the procession of fallen police chief Justin McIntire. Residents in Tarentum and surrounding communities lined the street to offer respect and honor when the procession rolled through following the funeral. "It's very sad," says...
Remembering fallen police officers from the Pittsburgh area
Many of the men and women in uniform who showed up and stood guard at Chief Justin McIntire's funeral have done this before. Below, a look back at some of the other local members of law enforcement shot and killed in the line of duty. Mar. 15, 2001: Aliquippa police...
Flights resume after FAA computer outages grounds air travel nationwide
PITTSBURGH — Flights have resumed at Pittsburgh International Airport, and other airports across the country, after an outage with a Federal Aviation Administration computer system grounded them for hours. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
'I was stunned': Washington Township residents want new garbage rates thrown out
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Washington Township, Fayette County, tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they are frustrated by a recent price hike in their garbage bills. An invoice shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows the price per quarter for trash collection as $89.25, up from $34.95. "It...
Community shares concerns over controversial Route 422 billboard; owner defends his decision
BUTLER, Pa. — A local business owner is facing backlash for a billboard along a busy intersection in Butler County. A community meeting was held Tuesday night in Butler, not far from the specific billboard. Neighbors spoke out about their disappointment and shock over what they say are offensive messages displayed on it.
Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
Man rescued after becoming stuck in Pennsylvania trench for eight hours
A man was rescued after being trapped in a trench during an 8-hour ordeal in eastern Pennsylvania. It happened Wednesday in Allentown, Lehigh County. A private contractor and his co-worker were working on sewer lines in the backyard of a home when the trench caved in. One man was able...
Truck slams into New Kensington Giant Eagle
Crews were left with quite a mess in Westmoreland County after a detached rig of a tractor-trailer crashed into a New Kensington Giant Eagle. A wall at the grocery store along Tarentum Bridge Road was boarded up Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The rear portion...
Pittsburgh police investigating report of attempted Hill District kidnapping
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a possible attempted kidnapping of a girl on Wednesday afternoon in the city's Hill District. Police say the call to the 890 block of Reunion Place came around 3:50 p.m. The girl was walking home when a man approached her and spoke to her.
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
