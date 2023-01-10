ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

UPMC announces increase in minimum wage

PITTSBURGH — Starting wages at some UPMC hospitals, clinics and other facilities are going up in the year 2025. The health care giant says it will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals. This will also impact employees at outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other sites.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
wtae.com

Airline departures resume after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop

PITTSBURGH — Flight departures in the United States are getting back on track after the Federal Aviation Administrationscrambled to fix a computer failure Wednesday morning. The issue forced a ground stop for all domestic flights and caused massive delays and cancellations throughout the day. “I was supposed to be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Sky 4

PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes a deeper dive into an important asset we have here at Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A viewer from McKeesport wanted to know more about Sky 4 — the helicopter that allows us a vantage point like no other for breaking news and traffic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Remembering Jeff Beck: Rich Engler on Beck's impact on Pittsburgh

A virtuoso who traveled the world making music, Jeff Beck made several stops in Pittsburgh throughout his career. Beck, ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best guitarists of all time, died Wednesday at the age of 78. His representatives said he died of bacterial meningitis. Concert promoter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Community members witness procession to honor Chief Justin McIntire

TARENTUM, Pa. — East First Avenue shut down Wednesday afternoon, serving as the runway for the procession of fallen police chief Justin McIntire. Residents in Tarentum and surrounding communities lined the street to offer respect and honor when the procession rolled through following the funeral. "It's very sad," says...
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Remembering fallen police officers from the Pittsburgh area

Many of the men and women in uniform who showed up and stood guard at Chief Justin McIntire's funeral have done this before. Below, a look back at some of the other local members of law enforcement shot and killed in the line of duty. Mar. 15, 2001: Aliquippa police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Flights resume after FAA computer outages grounds air travel nationwide

PITTSBURGH — Flights have resumed at Pittsburgh International Airport, and other airports across the country, after an outage with a Federal Aviation Administration computer system grounded them for hours. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
wtae.com

Truck slams into New Kensington Giant Eagle

Crews were left with quite a mess in Westmoreland County after a detached rig of a tractor-trailer crashed into a New Kensington Giant Eagle. A wall at the grocery store along Tarentum Bridge Road was boarded up Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The rear portion...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

