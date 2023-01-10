ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne's Spinoff Series Gets Awesome New Update

The Walking Dead fans waiting for Rick and Michonne's reunion on AMC were in for a treat on New Years Day, as actress Danai Gurira just revealed new photos showing she and Andrew Lincoln are currently hard at work on the new series. After the series finale of The Walking Dead ended with a glimpse at both of the fan-favorite characters' respective journeys since they departed the show, the tease just served to reignite the fandom who are excited to see where Michonne and Rick go next. Rick was loaded on that helicopter and Michonne left to find him... now what?
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024

It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season

Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
TVGuide.com

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know

Maggie and Negan are headed to New York City in the latest Walking Dead spinoff. Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and team up with your greatest enemy to save your son, at least in the Walking Dead universe. In The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is on the hunt for her missing son, and she's forced to work with the infamous bat-wielding, husband-killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to track Hershel down on the mean streets of post-apocalyptic New York City. This is not the Walking Dead we know, even if there are a few familiar faces.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
AL.com

Bruce Willis movie filmed in Alabama to be released in 2023

Remember the movie Bruce Willis filmed in Alabama in 2021? The sci-fi thriller, now called “Assassin,” is set for release on March 31, in select theaters and video-on-demand. Jesse Atlas, director of the film, announced the news on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an Instagram post. “My feature directing...
Popculture

Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role

Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
ComicBook

James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
epicstream.com

James Gunn Teases First DC TV Show In Development

The previous year was a tumultuous one for DC Studios, particularly for James Gunn and his partner, Peter Safran, who would engineer the new era of the DC Universe. With Gunn slowly revealing his plans for the franchise as he goes forward with new stars and characters, the co-CEO also hinted that fans can expect something for the TV segment of the studios.
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 11

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 11, the firehouse prepared for the semi-annual inspection. Meanwhile, Brett fought to save her paramedicine program. Who did she have to prove to that the program was crucial to the community?. Elsewhere, Commander Martin Pearce asked Severide for a favor. Use the video above...
epicstream.com

Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?

A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
ComicBook

Maggie and Negan Are Back in New TWD: Dead City Images

A tenuous alliance. A dangerous mission. A New York state of mind. All describe The Walking Dead: Dead City, the new spin-off series set within the Walking Dead Universe. Reuniting ex-enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) years after their truce in the series finale of The Walking Dead, the six-episode first season sees the dysfunctional duo stalking the streets of the zombie-infested concrete jungle in their hunt for a notorious killer. When Maggie's son, Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), is kidnapped, Maggie and Negan take Manhattan — a crumbling city long ago cut off from the mainland.
TV Fanatic

From Season 2, A Spy Among Friends Get Premiere Dates at MGM+

MGM+ (formerly EPIX) will launch in the U.S. on January 15. The rebranded streaming service had an appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Tuesday, and we got some premiere dates for new and returning shows. We already knew Godfather of Harlem would start the rebrand, with the...
Deadline

‘Dark Winds’: Nicholas Logan & Jeri Ryan Join Season 2 Cast Of AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Logan and Jeri Ryan have joined the cast of Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. Logan joins as a Season 2 series regular and Ryan in a recurring role opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the series from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford.  The castings reaffirm AMC’s commitment to Dark Winds, which has been a critical and commercial breakout, following a string of pickup reversal decisions by the network in the past few weeks done as a cost-cutting move. Set in 1971...

