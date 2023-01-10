Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Gives Fans a Glimpse of Walkers in Paris
Norman Reedus shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the set of his upcoming new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, on Instagram on his 54th birthday on January 6. The actor took fans to the streets of Paris and showed the new breed of walkers fans are about to see.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne's Spinoff Series Gets Awesome New Update
The Walking Dead fans waiting for Rick and Michonne's reunion on AMC were in for a treat on New Years Day, as actress Danai Gurira just revealed new photos showing she and Andrew Lincoln are currently hard at work on the new series. After the series finale of The Walking Dead ended with a glimpse at both of the fan-favorite characters' respective journeys since they departed the show, the tease just served to reignite the fandom who are excited to see where Michonne and Rick go next. Rick was loaded on that helicopter and Michonne left to find him... now what?
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
TVGuide.com
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Maggie and Negan are headed to New York City in the latest Walking Dead spinoff. Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and team up with your greatest enemy to save your son, at least in the Walking Dead universe. In The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is on the hunt for her missing son, and she's forced to work with the infamous bat-wielding, husband-killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to track Hershel down on the mean streets of post-apocalyptic New York City. This is not the Walking Dead we know, even if there are a few familiar faces.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Bruce Willis movie filmed in Alabama to be released in 2023
Remember the movie Bruce Willis filmed in Alabama in 2021? The sci-fi thriller, now called “Assassin,” is set for release on March 31, in select theaters and video-on-demand. Jesse Atlas, director of the film, announced the news on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an Instagram post. “My feature directing...
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
epicstream.com
James Gunn Teases First DC TV Show In Development
The previous year was a tumultuous one for DC Studios, particularly for James Gunn and his partner, Peter Safran, who would engineer the new era of the DC Universe. With Gunn slowly revealing his plans for the franchise as he goes forward with new stars and characters, the co-CEO also hinted that fans can expect something for the TV segment of the studios.
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 11
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 11, the firehouse prepared for the semi-annual inspection. Meanwhile, Brett fought to save her paramedicine program. Who did she have to prove to that the program was crucial to the community?. Elsewhere, Commander Martin Pearce asked Severide for a favor. Use the video above...
TV Fanatic
The Company You Keep Teaser Trailer: Milo Ventimiglia Plays a Charismatic Con Man in New ABC Drama
Milo Ventimiglia returns to the small screen with his first post-This Is Us TV role next month, and it looks very similar to some of ABC's past efforts. The Company You Keep touches down on ABC on Sunday, February 19, at 10 p.m. "A night of passion leads to love...
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
epicstream.com
Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?
A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
ComicBook
Maggie and Negan Are Back in New TWD: Dead City Images
A tenuous alliance. A dangerous mission. A New York state of mind. All describe The Walking Dead: Dead City, the new spin-off series set within the Walking Dead Universe. Reuniting ex-enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) years after their truce in the series finale of The Walking Dead, the six-episode first season sees the dysfunctional duo stalking the streets of the zombie-infested concrete jungle in their hunt for a notorious killer. When Maggie's son, Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), is kidnapped, Maggie and Negan take Manhattan — a crumbling city long ago cut off from the mainland.
TV Fanatic
From Season 2, A Spy Among Friends Get Premiere Dates at MGM+
MGM+ (formerly EPIX) will launch in the U.S. on January 15. The rebranded streaming service had an appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Tuesday, and we got some premiere dates for new and returning shows. We already knew Godfather of Harlem would start the rebrand, with the...
‘Dark Winds’: Nicholas Logan & Jeri Ryan Join Season 2 Cast Of AMC Series
EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Logan and Jeri Ryan have joined the cast of Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. Logan joins as a Season 2 series regular and Ryan in a recurring role opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the series from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. The castings reaffirm AMC’s commitment to Dark Winds, which has been a critical and commercial breakout, following a string of pickup reversal decisions by the network in the past few weeks done as a cost-cutting move. Set in 1971...
