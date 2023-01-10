After the storm of a generation over the holidays and with heavy rains last week, fishing is finally turning back on again in the Lake Ontario tributaries for trout. Eggs, egg imitations, flies and small jigs fished under a float are working to catch some nice fish off both lakes. Jigs and egg imitations were working for Matt Vogt of Newfane this week. He was picking up some fresh Coho salmon that had run up 18 Mile Creek into Burt Dam area. According to Vogt, conditions have been alright, and the tributaries are not frozen over. He has had some luck in the mud, but water right now has cleared to a more greenish color. There was a report of some fish in 4 Mile Creek, but beaver dams have impacted how and where you can fish. More rain is in the forecast for Friday so we will have to wait and see what that will bring us.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO