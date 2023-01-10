Read full article on original website
28 Section III football players earn large school all-state honors
The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its large school all-state selections for the fall 2022 season. Cicero-North Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy lead Section III schools with four players from each school being named to a team and each school landing one player on the honorable mention list. Right behind them is West Genesee, who had three players named to Class A all-state teams.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
After the storm of a generation over the holidays and with heavy rains last week, fishing is finally turning back on again in the Lake Ontario tributaries for trout. Eggs, egg imitations, flies and small jigs fished under a float are working to catch some nice fish off both lakes. Jigs and egg imitations were working for Matt Vogt of Newfane this week. He was picking up some fresh Coho salmon that had run up 18 Mile Creek into Burt Dam area. According to Vogt, conditions have been alright, and the tributaries are not frozen over. He has had some luck in the mud, but water right now has cleared to a more greenish color. There was a report of some fish in 4 Mile Creek, but beaver dams have impacted how and where you can fish. More rain is in the forecast for Friday so we will have to wait and see what that will bring us.
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
State Police Special Investigations Unit raids NY Troopers PBA headquarters
Albany — The State Police Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association and the nearby office of its related Signal 30 Benefit Fund, which has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes. It’s unclear whether the raid also targeted...
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
Here are the expected snowfall totals for New York State this weekend and some areas will be worse off than others.
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
In its first year, New York online sports betting set a record-breaking pace
New York’s entry into the mobile sports betting arena one year ago was pitched by state officials as a sure winner. In fact, it set new national records. Mobile sports betting (bets made online through smart phones and other devices) made New York the top state for 2022 in handle (the amount wagered), gaming revenues and taxes, according to state reports and analysis in such gaming industry publications as Legalsportsreport.com and Nysportsday.com.
visitsyracuse.com
Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY
An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
newyorkupstate.com
See NY school districts ranked from 1 to more than 500 based on latest Regents exams
Note: A previously published version of this story was based on data that did not accurately reflect the results of Regents exams given during the 2021-2022 school year. That story has been removed from syracuse.com. The story below contains the correct scores for districts statewide during the 2021-2022 year. Dozens...
DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The weather has not been ideal for snowmobiling and trails are being closed around New York State due to "horrible conditions".
Al Roker is a fan of Upstate NY beer: ‘I like that Utica Club’
For Al Roker, a beer made in Upstate New York may be on the radar. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery. Would you buy a new home, pay off all your debt, not tell anyone, and move? There are so many questions. Of course, a lot of those answers depend on how much you win.
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: Only 1 location left in Central New York
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
These 41 Bars Are The Friendliest In Western New York
Some bars are able to translate an atmosphere that is honestly quite homey, and maybe that’s why many of us never want to leave….
