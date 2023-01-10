Read full article on original website
Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr.
Angier, NC: Mr. Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr., age 84, of Clayton Road passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Pleasant was born on December 11, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Eddie...
Margaret Butler Bishop
Margaret Butler Bishop, age 88, peacefully transitioned from her earthly life to eternal life with Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home in Benson, NC. A Celebration of her Life will be held 3:00PM-Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rose Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Burial will follow in the Benson Family Cemetery, Four Oaks, NC.
Peggy Jean Baker
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Peggy Jean Adams Baker, age 75, of Miller Road, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Funeral Services will be held 12:00PM-Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie White. Burial will follow in Barbour’s Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Four Oaks, NC.
Judy Capps Hanks
Sanford, NC: Mrs. Judy Capps Hanks, age 64, of Winchester Drive, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence with her loving daughter by her side. Memorial Services will be held-3:00 PM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Rodney Stone.
Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins
Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins, 90, passed away at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benson, NC on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Johnston County on January 30, 1932 to the late Henry Vaden Massengill and Alma Barbour Massengill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis McCoy Braswell and Paschal Robbins; sister, Esther M. Corbett and a brother, Bobby Glenn Massengill.
Alexander Ray Hill
Selma – Alexander Ray Hail, age 32 passed away Monday January 9, 2023 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. He was born in Marion County Indiana on December 2, 1990 to Marian Murdick Hail and Ray Estil Hail. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Mable and Everette Murdick, Leolia Stevenson and Joe Hail; sister, Dianna French; uncle, David Murdick; cousin, Emily Stump.
Patricia Creech Cordova
Patricia Grey Creech Cordova, age 75, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born April 14, 1947 she was a daughter of the late William Narvin and Hilda Pace Creech. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Cordova. The family will receive...
Paul T. Edmondson
Paul T. Edmondson, 63, of Selma, North Carolina, passed away on January 9th, 2023, surrounded by his family. Paul was born on May 16th, 1959 to his late parents, Alton Edmondson and Nancy Strickland. Paul is survived by his son, Paul Jr., and three granddaughters, Peyton, Hailey, and Skylar. He...
Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined
UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
Wilson County Man Wins $110,000 Cash 5 Jackpot
RALEIGH – Walter Clark of Wilson tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. Clark purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
Mayor Says He Is “Disappointed” By Selma Head Start “False And Inflammatory Letter”
SELMA – Selma Mayor Bryan McAllister responded Tuesday night to a widely circulated letter on the Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action, Inc. Facebook page about Selma Head Start. The January 4, 2023 letter states, “Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action has been notified by the Town of Selma that we need to vacate the...
Police: Brake Line Intentionally Cut On Car
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are investigating an incident after the brake line on a car was intentionally cut. A 73 year-old woman told police that in mid-November she began having difficulty with the brakes on her vehicle working properly. She carried the vehicle to a local repair shop. The...
Tractor Trailer Overturns On US 70
SELMA – A tractor trailer accident caused major traffic delays for drivers Friday morning near Selma. Around 2:30am, the semi was headed eastbound on US 70 when it traveled into the westbound lanes and overturned. Crews had to offload the trailer filled with grocery items before they could upright...
Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit
WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
Council Approves Permit For Private Bar
SMITHFIELD – In a 5-to-1 vote, the Smithfield Town Council approved a Special Use Permit to allow for the operation of a private bar on Venture Drive near Magnolia Drive. Bobby Huskey received approval for the bar to be located in a commercial space at Venture Business Park. Mr. Huskey said there were no plans to serve food, but he would like to include food trucks in his business plan. He will serve beer, wine and liquor. The bar will operate seven days a week.
Distracted Driver Collides With Utility Pole, Police Say
SMITHFIELD – A distracted driver reportedly collided with a utility pole on Brightleaf Boulevard (US 301) in Smithfield. Smithfield Police responded Wednesday at 6:45am to the single vehicle crash, near the intersection of E. Johnston Street. Juan Cavinal Cruz, 49, of Smithfield was traveling southbound on Brightleaf Boulevard in...
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape
LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
