Phys.org
Study shows variable-density planting can be a cost-effective tool for weed control
High-density crop planting is a proven approach for suppressing patches of weeds that escape other controls. Unfortunately, though, the cost of seed keeps many growers from considering this dense planting strategy. Researchers writing in the journal Weed Science describe a bioeconomic model growers can use to overcome the cost barrier....
Researchers construct macroporous structure for single-atom catalysts
Single-atom catalysts are prized because of the way they maximize the use of active sites and because they have easy tunability. However, in most conventional single-atom catalysts, the active sites are buried in the thick microporous supports, resulting in low accessibility of the active sites, leading to low catalytic activity. A team of scientists has constructed a macroporous structure that provides enhanced accessibility of the active site in single-atom catalysts. Their work was published in the journal Industrial Chemistry & Materials on December 2022.
Study reveals mechanism of selectivity switch from ethylene to acetate in high-rate CO2/CO electrolysis
A research group led by Profs. Bao Xinhe, Wang Guoxiong and Gao Dunfeng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed the mechanism of coverage-driven selectivity switch from ethylene to acetate in high-rate CO2/CO electrolysis. The study was published in Nature...
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
Study finds hummingbirds' hovering flight likely evolved because of a lost gene
Hummingbirds, native to North and South America, are among the smallest and most agile birds in the world. Often barely larger than a thumb, they are the only bird species that can fly not only forwards, but also backwards or sideways. Their characteristic hovering flight makes that possible. However, hovering...
Phylogenetic bracketing suggests some dinosaurs' neuron density was equal to that of modern primates
Neuroscientist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, with Vanderbilt University, has shaken up the paleontology community with a study she conducted that resulted in evidence of some dinosaurs having neuron density in their brains equal to that of some modern primates. In her paper published in Journal of Comparative Neurology, Herculano-Houzel suggests that some...
Fish-hunting and eating behaviors confirmed in Japanese macaques
Consumption of fish in monkeys has been thought of to be a rare occurrence, potentially even happening accidentally. However, through fecal studies of Japanese macaques in the Kamikochi area, evidence of fish-eating amongst this group of monkeys has been suggested. The frequency in which fish DNA has been detected in feces suggests more intention than simply feeding off of dead or dying fish. Japanese scientists collaborated with an NHK film crew to be the first in the world to study and document the behaviors behind fish-hunting macaques in the Japanese Alps.
Clarifying the role of water clarity in coastal management
Water clarity is key to the health and restoration of marine plants and animals worldwide, particularly in shallow coastal systems such as the Chesapeake Bay. But it turns out that measuring water clarity isn't as clear-cut as it might appear. Research at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science led by...
Research improves ability to identify and study algae species
Harmful algal blooms create challenges around the globe for water quality and health risk management for humans, wildlife and pets. A team of researchers from the University of Oklahoma is leading an effort toward better management of Microcystis blooms and toxins through a new genome-based taxonomy. OU Regents' Professor of...
How a rotating universe makes time travel possible
It turns out that time travel into the past is actually relatively easy. All you need to do is make the universe rotate. The famous mathematician Kurt Gödel was a friend and neighbor of Albert Einstein at Princeton. He became incredibly curious about Einstein's general theory of relativity, which was and continues to be our modern formulation of the gravitational force. That theory connects the presence of matter and energy to the bending and warping of space and time, and then connects that bending and warping to the behavior of matter and energy.
Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope
It was an anomaly detected in the storm of a nuclear reactor so puzzling that physicists hoped it would shine a light on dark matter, one of the universe's greatest mysteries. However new research has definitively ruled out that this strange measurement signaled the existence of a "sterile neutrino", a hypothetical particle that has long eluded scientists.
Ancient farming strategy holds promise for climate resilience
Morgan Ruelle was living in the remote mountains of Ethiopia in 2011, researching his dissertation on food diversity, when he kept hearing about a crop that confused him. The farmers repeatedly mentioned a grain called "duragna" in Amharic that had no equivalent in English. "They kept saying, 'Well, it's not really wheat, it's not really barley,'" Ruelle says. "I was just kind of stumped by it for several weeks."
New results reveal surprising behavior of minerals deep in the Earth
As you are reading this, more than 400 miles below you is a massive world of extreme temperatures and pressures that has been churning and evolving for longer than humans have been on the planet. Now, a detailed new model from Caltech researchers illustrates the surprising behavior of minerals deep in the planet's interior over millions of years and shows that the processes are actually happening in a manner completely opposite to what had been previously theorized.
Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
NASA is continuing to build the Titan Dragonfly helicopter, with a focus on its rotors
Ingenuity, the helicopter assisting NASA's Mars Perseverance rover on its mission, has been a huge success. It gathered the achievement of the first controlled flight on another heavenly body, has performed spectacularly over its 28 flights and holds records for both speed and distance. But it might not for long, as a much bigger, more capable helicopter is currently under development. And when it eventually explores Titan in the next decade, it has an excellent chance to smash many of Ingenuity's records.
Scientists take another step toward creating better pain medications
In the continuing effort to improve upon opioid pain relievers, American and Chinese scientists used cryoEM technology to solve the detailed structures of the entire family of opioid receptors bound to their naturally occurring peptides. Subsequent structure-guided biochemical studies were then performed to better understand the mechanisms of peptide-receptor selectivity and signaling drugs.
