Flood Advisory issued for Napa by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-13 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Napa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Napa. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 542 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 1.2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, Angwin and Deer Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Solano by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-13 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; San Joaquin; Shasta; Solano; Sutter; Tehama; Yolo; Yuba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 642 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated widespread moderate to heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove, Roseville, Fairfield, Vacaville, Redding, Chico, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Galt, Oroville, Red Bluff, Auburn, Grass Valley and Marysville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
