Effective: 2023-01-13 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Napa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Napa. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 542 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 1.2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, Angwin and Deer Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO