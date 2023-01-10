Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal and Valley Areas, the Inland Empire, all of Orange County. * WHEN...From 7 PM today to 4 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another Pacific storm could bring strong winds again for Monday and Tuesday.
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal and Valley Areas, and the San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible, highest along the south and southwest facing mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal and Valley Areas, and the San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible, highest along the south and southwest facing mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 65 mph on the ridges and desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 4 PM today to 2 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another Pacific storm could bring strong winds again Sunday night through Tuesday.
