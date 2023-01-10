Effective: 2023-01-14 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal and Valley Areas, and the San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible, highest along the south and southwest facing mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO