Deion Sanders on becoming "Coach Prime," having faith during health scare

By Analisa Novak
 3 days ago

Nicknamed "Prime Time" during his NFL career, Deion Sanders' speed and force helped cement him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Over the last few years, Sanders has used what he learned on the field to become known as "Coach Prime" -- also the name of an Amazon Original docuseries about him and the Jackson State University Tigers. He is credited with turning the football team around, helping the historically black university win two SWAC titles and recruiting some of the country's top players.

He told "CBS Mornings" what has made him successful as a coach is surrounding himself with other coaches who are "really good" and understand relationships -- "and not allowing the kids to coach us, but we're implementing those old-school principles."

Last month, Sanders announced he was leaving Jackson State to become the head football coach at the University of Colorado. He said he was going to miss the people at Jackson State University who "were just a blessing to me, my kids, and as well as the program."

"If it wasn't for Jackson State, I wouldn't be here," Sanders said.

"Coach Prime" follows Sanders and Jackson State through their historic 2022 season, giving an inside look at highs and lows including a health scare that resulted in two of his toes being amputated due to blood clots.

Sanders called it one of the most "trying times" of his life, but he leaned on his faith to help get him through it.

"I trust God so much. I never doubted. I never wavered. I never even considered the fact I wasn't going to be here to raise my kids or raise these children that I coach, not one bit," he said. "My faith was sustained. How can you even measure your faith in you're not challenged?"

His departure from Jackson State was heavily criticized by some who felt he should have continued as head coach there. But Sanders told "CBS Mornings" his desire to grow is what motivates him — not his critics.

"You have to understand the people that are criticizing you," he said. "I never listen to my critics because my critics have critics."

