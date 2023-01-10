Read full article on original website
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
WCAX
Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The last independently owned pharmacy in downtown Brattleboro is closing up shop. The Hotel Pharmacy has operated at its current location on Elliot Street for the last 40 years. However, owners say that they simply cannot continue to stay in business due to its bottom line.
WCAX
5.5 years for Westminster man accused of planning home invasion
Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
Ray McNeill 'Never Did Anything in Moderation’
Ned LaFortune, a cofounder of Wachusett Brewing in Massachusetts, remembers the long-ago day when he walked into a Brattleboro pub owned by Ray McNeill (April 26, 1960-December 2, 2022) and drank his first pint of hand-pumped ale. "It tasted like fresh bread," LaFortune marveled. "It was the most amazing beer...
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
mynbc5.com
Annual free ice fishing day returns this month in Vermont
BARNARD, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold its annual free ice fishing day later this month, as an opportunity for budding anglers to try their hand at the sport. This year's free ice fishing day will be on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will allow...
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne
Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
WCAX
Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new bill before Vermont lawmakers takes aim at paramilitary training camps, making it illegal to operate facilities like the controversial Slate Ridge facility in Pawlet. Slate Ridge is back in the spotlight -- this time under Vermont’s golden dome instead of a courtroom. “In...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
Brattleboro’s math problem: 250 people without shelter, 234 beds
“Even as the number of shelter beds and motel rooms has increased, the need for these opportunities has grown at a faster rate,” one local human service worker said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s math problem: 250 people without shelter, 234 beds.
Actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont trespassing case
Embattled actor Ezra Miller, best known for portraying the Flash in multiple DC Extended Universe films, recently pleaded guilty in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing.
WCAX
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ name for new mascot
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple. A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York.
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
newportdispatch.com
Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery
CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions
The Vermont judicial system had a backlog of pending court cases that predated the pandemic, but in recent years, that backlog has ballooned. Thursday’s hearing between lawmakers and members of the judicial branch showed there’s no one-and-done solution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions.
newportdispatch.com
Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison
WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
