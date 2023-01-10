ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party

By Joce Blake
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQUKB_0k9w06Yh00

Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez.

Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut and kept it natural with minimal makeup and glossy lipstick.

On her feet, she strapped on a pair of black leather utilitarian-inspired boots featuring a gold chain across the straps. Combat boots are an easy way to transition spring and summer pieces into fall and winter with ease. Haddish isn’t the only celebrity making a case for the silhouette. Take Tia Mowry’s iteration when she coupled a pair of Dr. Martens with leggings. Janet Jackson also tapped into this style by elevating a classic jumpsuit with the chunky version of the combat boot.

One thing about this “Girls Trip” star, she will always prioritize comfort — her style aligns with this ideology. She often looks to designers like Christian Siriano and Michael Kors for red-carpet events. When it comes to footwear, Haddish is no stranger to boots, strappy sandals, and chunky platforms. The last time she stepped out was for the “Emancipation” premiere, where she donned an MM6 Maison Margiela dress with Paris Texas Hollywood Crystal Stiletto Mules.

PHOTOS: Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Through the Years

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram. The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining. Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip. The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design....
Footwear News

Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend Paige Butcher Models Lacy Black Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Tonight marks the 80th year of the Golden Globes Awards and all the celebrities came dressed to impress including Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher. The two posed on the red carpet in coordinated head-to-toe black ensembles. Murphy served up a dapper look in a classic black suit with a black button-down while Butcher slipped on a floral embellished gown by Marchesa designed with a one-shoulder neckline and illusion tulle atop a brown bodice and skirt. They both opted for minimal accessories as Murphy donned a pair of black glasses and Butcher donned a simple silver necklace with similar dangling...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation

Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson

The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Willow Smith Channels ‘Alien Goddess’ in Cutout Bodysuit & Square-Toe Sandals for Mugler’s Perfume Campaign

Willow Smith served up glamorous fashion for Mugler‘s “Alien Goddess Intense” perfume campaign. An image of Smith, which was posted to Mugler’s Instagram account yesterday, saw the star sprawled out in a Mugler bodysuit and open-toed boots, posing next to an enlarged perfume bottle. Smith’s bodysuit was a black bodycon style featuring matte black paneling that gave way to angular cutouts, a miniskirt, and wide and thin mate stripes that wrapped around her arms and up her hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial) The ensemble was completed with chrome stiletto-style nails and an edgy black winged...
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Footwear News

Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel Shines in NASA-Inspired Outfit With Metallic Boots on Miss Universe 2023 National Costumes Competition

R’bonney Gabriel, the current Miss USA brought the moon and stars to the National Costumes phase of the Miss Universe competition in New Orleans on Jan. 11. Gabriel, who is the first Filipina-American to win the crown in Oct. 2022, chose to showcase her hometown Houston’s space credentials for the competition. Designed by Patrick Isorena, her “Woman on the Moon” costume is an ode to NASA’s Artemis missions, which plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in 2024. Gabriel’s costume included a massive moon-shaped crown and a long-sleeve bodysuit that was decorated with glittering stars that...
HOUSTON, TX
Essence

Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend

“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
Footwear News

Footwear News

184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy