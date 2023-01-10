The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Protestors from across the five boroughs gathered on the steps of City Hall on Dec. 7 to rally against Intro. 632, a bill that, if passed, would prohibit some building owners and landlords from conducting background checks on prospective tenants at any point during the rental process. The bill has been named the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” and its supporters say it is needed in order to give the formerly incarcerated who have served their time the opportunity to find housing, as New Yorkers continue to grapple with the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

