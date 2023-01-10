Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Commercial Observer
Brooklyn Office Leasing Spikes 91 Percent Between Third and Fourth Quarter
Apparently, Brooklyn is not a bridge too far for some tenants. Brooklyn office leasing in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 30 percent above the borough’s quarterly average for the last five years and 91 percent higher than the previous quarter, according to a new report from CBRE. But...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
Commercial Observer
Carbon Capture Becomes Reality in NYC Apartment Buildings
The Grand Tier could be the set for “Only Murders in the Building.” The glassy Upper West Side building rises 30 stories, just across Broadway from Lincoln Center’s broad plaza, and across West 64th Street from well-heeled restaurants like Bar Boulud and Cafe Fiorello. But the building...
therealdeal.com
Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge
December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
Energy company’s plan to place 150-ton batteries on Williamsburg rooftop ignites tenants’ fears
Microgrid has spent nearly $400,000 lobbying city officials to place the energy storage equipment on the roof of 315 Berry St. since 2020 Tenants say they are terrified of being "guinea pigs," but experts say the equipment is safer than e-bikes. [ more › ]
Commercial Observer
Lower Manhattan’s 60 Broad Street Tries to Broaden Appeal With Redesign
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. As some Financial District landlords turn to residential conversions to fill floors of empty office space, others are staying the course with renovations they hope will attract the tenants they need. Such is the case at 60 Broad Street, an early 1960s tower with 100,000 square feet of vacant space on its upper floors.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom
A community board hearing around a potential new mega-nightclub has revealed a schism over the direction of the far-west side of Hell’s Kitchen. The battle came to light at Manhattan Community Board 4’s Business Licenses and Permits Committee (MCB4) meeting Tuesday as it heard a proposal to convert the former Lexus car dealership at 11th […] The post Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom appeared first on W42ST.
Commercial Observer
MRA, Angelo Gordon Seal $32M Refi for Long Island Industrial Portfolio
Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) and Angelo Gordon have landed a $31.9 million refinance for three industrial properties in New York’s Suffolk County, Commercial Observer can first report. IDB Bank provided the loan, with IDB’s Avi Lieberman and Jeremy Romine leading the deal. JLL’s Evan Pariser and Steven Klein negotiated...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
Commercial Observer
NRG Energy Sells Astoria Power Plant to Offshore Wind Company for $216M
Offshore wind developer Beacon Wind Land closed on a deal to buy an Astoria, Queens, power plant from NRG Energy for $215.5 million, with plans to use the site to connect one of its massive wind projects with New York’s electrical grid, according to property records made public Thursday.
NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s […]
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
NYC’s next recreational weed dispensary is coming to Union Square
New York City was abuzz in December when its first legal recreational cannabis dispensary opened. Now there’s a new one on our radar that is about to make its debut: The Union Square Travel Agency. The new store at 835 Broadway is a former Chase Bank on the corner...
bkreader.com
Several Brooklyn Buildings Had Chronic Lack of Heat During Past Five Years, Report Finds
A new report from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander has found that over 1,000 buildings in New York City — including numerous buildings throughout Central and Eastern Brooklyn — have had a chronic lack of heat. In the report, titled Turn Up the Heat, it was discovered that there...
norwoodnews.org
Fair Chance For Housing Act Divides New Yorkers as Mayor Hails PACT Program in Addressing Needed NYCHA Upgrades
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Protestors from across the five boroughs gathered on the steps of City Hall on Dec. 7 to rally against Intro. 632, a bill that, if passed, would prohibit some building owners and landlords from conducting background checks on prospective tenants at any point during the rental process. The bill has been named the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” and its supporters say it is needed in order to give the formerly incarcerated who have served their time the opportunity to find housing, as New Yorkers continue to grapple with the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds
Despite reports describing the Big Apple as a deserted COVID-19 wasteland, Manhattan’s population has increased since the days of pandemic shutdowns — but not in Hell’s Kitchen. New figures reveal the population of Hell’s Kitchen is down by as much as 10 percent since February 2018, putting it at odds with the borough as a […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds appeared first on W42ST.
Hochul: NY ‘will cut red tape’ to bring 800,000 more homes to state over next decade
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to convert offices into housing for as many as 40,000 people, Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her goal of 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade. In downstate areas, Hochul’s target is for the housing stock to grow by […]
When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
