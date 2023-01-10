ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Carbon Capture Becomes Reality in NYC Apartment Buildings

The Grand Tier could be the set for “Only Murders in the Building.” The glassy Upper West Side building rises 30 stories, just across Broadway from Lincoln Center’s broad plaza, and across West 64th Street from well-heeled restaurants like Bar Boulud and Cafe Fiorello. But the building...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge

December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Lower Manhattan’s 60 Broad Street Tries to Broaden Appeal With Redesign

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. As some Financial District landlords turn to residential conversions to fill floors of empty office space, others are staying the course with renovations they hope will attract the tenants they need. Such is the case at 60 Broad Street, an early 1960s tower with 100,000 square feet of vacant space on its upper floors.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom

A community board hearing around a potential new mega-nightclub has revealed a schism over the direction of the far-west side of Hell’s Kitchen.  The battle came to light at Manhattan Community Board 4’s Business Licenses and Permits Committee (MCB4) meeting Tuesday as it heard a proposal to convert the former Lexus car dealership at 11th […] The post Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

MRA, Angelo Gordon Seal $32M Refi for Long Island Industrial Portfolio

Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) and Angelo Gordon have landed a $31.9 million refinance for three industrial properties in New York’s Suffolk County, Commercial Observer can first report. IDB Bank provided the loan, with IDB’s Avi Lieberman and Jeremy Romine leading the deal. JLL’s Evan Pariser and Steven Klein negotiated...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue

COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fair Chance For Housing Act Divides New Yorkers as Mayor Hails PACT Program in Addressing Needed NYCHA Upgrades

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Protestors from across the five boroughs gathered on the steps of City Hall on Dec. 7 to rally against Intro. 632, a bill that, if passed, would prohibit some building owners and landlords from conducting background checks on prospective tenants at any point during the rental process. The bill has been named the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” and its supporters say it is needed in order to give the formerly incarcerated who have served their time the opportunity to find housing, as New Yorkers continue to grapple with the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds

Despite reports describing the Big Apple as a deserted COVID-19 wasteland, Manhattan’s population has increased since the days of pandemic shutdowns — but not in Hell’s Kitchen.  New figures reveal the population of Hell’s Kitchen is down by as much as 10 percent since February 2018, putting it at odds with the borough as a […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
Apartment Therapy

When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy