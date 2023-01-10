ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Expert Butcher Explains The Best Way To Use The 2 Main Cuts Of Beef Chuck

Nothing compares to advice from a butcher when it comes to preparing meat like beef chuck. Whether it's your first time working with a certain cut of beef chuck, or you just have questions about how to proceed with a recipe, consulting an expert is never a bad idea. The knowledge that can be imparted from this source is why you should make an effort to only get your meat from a butcher.
agupdate.com

Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup

Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country

For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
princesspinkygirl.com

Pork Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice is a classic Chinese take-out dish that everyone loves. It’s a great way to use up leftovers and turn them into something special. Making it yourself at home gives you the opportunity to customize it however you like. Plus, it comes together in about 15 minutes – making for a quick and tasty meal!
eattravellife.com

Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone

I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits

Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
The State Journal-Register

Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food

I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
Mashed

Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?

Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Mashed

Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Will Change The Way You Make Meatballs

This is not your Nonna's meatball. Celebrity Chef Alton Brown's version may resemble your grandmother's meatballs – a classic blend of ground beef, pork, and lamb with an egg thrown in – until you get to the cooking part. Brown, who hosted "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" on...
Allrecipes.com

Prime Rib Gravy

The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.
Mashed

Ooey Gooey S'mores Pie Recipe

Good desserts bring people together, whether it involves the actual preparation, or simply enjoying the sweet treats. S'mores certainly fit into both categories, since a big part of the experience involves the step-by-step process of making the dessert with other people. While that's a glorious way to spend an evening, realistically, it's not always possible to stop everything, and sit around a campfire.
Cape Gazette

It’s not your mama’s cube steak – and it’s delicious!

My mother used to serve it simmered in reconstituted Lipton’s onion soup mix. We dreaded dinner on those days – a watery gravy that was salty and gritty, served over tough and chewy meat. In fact, you can still find recipes on the internet that call for long...
Mashed

Deluxe Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Chocolate chip cookies are arguably the easiest dessert if you're looking to please a crowd, making them a classic option to bake any time — even if you're going to eat every single one yourself. The recipe is constantly being reinvented because of its popularity and undebatable deliciousness. Still, Toll House cookies are a timeless version, and the first to set the stage for many other chocolate chip cookies to come. Named after the location where they were first baked, this decadent treat is a must-have in your baking repertoire (via Smithsonian Magazine).
12tomatoes.com

Rachel Ray’s Italian “Fake Bake”

The flavors are so perfect together. When it comes to hearty meals that please a crowd you can’t go wrong with a great pasta dish. This “fake bake” recipe from Rachel Ray gives the impression the casserole dish spent a lot of baking in the oven. But, the truth is that you only put it under the broiler just before serving to give that melted cheese texture on top that everyone loves.
SheKnows

Guy Fieri's Fish Taco Recipe Uses a Unique Method for Extra-crispy Breading

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s hard to flip on Food Network these days without seeing Guy Fieri. He’s got to be one of the busiest people in television. Between his travel show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and his competition shows Guy’s Tournament of Champions and Guy’s Grocery Games, it seems like we constantly end up watch marathons of Fieri’s shows, whether we meant to or not. But did you know that once upon a time, Fieri was actually the winner of Next Food Network...
Mashed

Infusing Your Own Vodka At Home Is Easier Than It Sounds

If you're throwing a house party, you're going to need a lot of alcohol. Thankfully, the prep work isn't too extensive, so long as you know the best methods for maximizing your portion sizes. Per Mix that Drink, a beverage dispenser with a spout allows any cocktail to become a big batch. Though ice should be added at the last minute, the cocktails can be premixed up to a week before the get-together without losing flavor. There are many options when creating these beverages — you can easily mix your liquor of choice with soft drinks, fruit juice, and premixed selections from the liquor store.
snapshotsincursive.com

Foiled Potatoes

What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Foiled Potatoes! Have I mentioned how much I like my new outdoor kitchen? Living in Florida, the weather is so tropical it makes cooking outdoors an effortless way to prepare meals. Grilling seems to make food taste better and roasted potatoes easily become a star attraction. And the best part is dining alfresco. This is what I call a “stay-cation”.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Mashed

150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy