NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Dispensary Still Aims to Sell Medical Cannabis
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Five years after the Select Board lent its support to a planned medical cannabis facility, the proprietor still is working toward obtaining a license to be a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the commonwealth. Silver Therapeutics opened its doors as an adult use recreational cannabis retailer...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Tackles 14 Items in Just Over an Hour
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council went through 14 petitions in just over an hour on Tuesday. These included retiree cost-of-living adjustments from 3 percent to a maximum of 5 percent, a deed of lieu of foreclosure for three properties on Robbins Avenue, and a couple of referrals. By...
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Hold Alumni Appreciation Day on Jan. 12
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites all alumni to the annual Alumni Appreciation Day on Friday, Jan. 12. The event includes two creative workshops, held in the College's newest student spaces, followed by a buffet dinner in the Connector. Maker Space Demo and Hands-on Activity: 4–5 pm...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Cultural Council Awards Local Grants
LENOX, Mass. — State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chair of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $13,178, for cultural programs in Berkshire County. "It's the local volunteers who really make this system work," said Smitty Pignatelli. "They make limited resources...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Residents Reminded of Potential Electricity Savings
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents this week were reminded that if they are not enrolled in a municipal electricity aggregation program, now could be the time. "Most folks are aware that bills are going up, and if you're still with National Grid, you got sticker shock the last couple of months with bills going up considerably," Town Manager Bob Menicocci said at Monday's Select Board meeting.
iBerkshires.com
BRPC to Receive $50K National Endowment for the Arts Grant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the Creative Compact for Collaborative and Collective Impact (C4) Initiative. This grant is one...
iBerkshires.com
Green Dalton Committee Waiting on Town Hall Roof Study
DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson informed the Green Dalton Committee last Wednesday that Hill Engineering confused the Town Hall/Library project with another project that had been put on hold. It is unclear how the engineering company got that idea but Building Grounds Superintendent Patrick Pettit informed them...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Comedy Nights, Gallery Tours, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a wide range of events this weekend including gallery tours, comedy nights, hikes, and more. Fresh Takes: Emerging Art Historians Explore The Clark Collection. The Clark, Williamstown. Experience the Clark's permanent collection in a new light this Friday as a Williams College art history graduate students...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Williamstown Youth Center Essential Community Component
I am writing to thank Pat Meyers for prompting me to share the many reasons why $77,000 is a reasonable request for the Williamstown Youth Center to make to the town Finance Committee. In fact, this amount is a bargain considering the sheer volume and quality of the programs we provide for our town's families.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Bridge to Be Dedicated to Slain Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Among the last bills signed by outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker was an order dedicating a bridge on Route 2 for the late Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. The bill filed by state Rep. John Barrett III will designate the Greylock bridge near West's Variety as the William F. Evans Memorial Bridge.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Board OKs ARPA Funds for Sewer Project Engineering
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board voted to transfer $36,000 in ARPA funds on Monday night to supplement the $50,000 that it already has appropriated for the Dalton Division Road Sewer Project. The cost of engineering is estimated is approximately $37,000 based on the projected project cost. A typical...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
iBerkshires.com
County Umpires Offer Training
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association is offering training for prospective candidates this winter. Classes will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Italian American Club on Newell Street in Pittsfield. The cost of the class is $45. For information, contact Don Singleton at...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Response to Mr. Williams
The response is appreciated, Mr. Williams. First, I'm sorry for the error regarding fundraising; it was not intentional. Second, I want to be clear that I agree that the youth center is vital to the town and community. Additionally, I applaud that the youth center raised its rates, but I...
iBerkshires.com
New Joins William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's
LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015. The...
iBerkshires.com
Over $30,000 Drug Seizure in Pittsfield Leads to Trafficking Charges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 at 29 Alden Ave in Pittsfield by the Pittsfield Police and State Police resulting in the arrest of Alan J. Ramos. Upon execution of the search warrant, the Pittsfield Police and State Police Berkshire County Detective Unit seized...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Women's Hockey Earns 1-0 Win
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Maddie Tix scored midway through the second period to give the Williams College women's hockey team a 1-0 win over Hamilton. Erin Pye made 30 saves to earn the shutout in goal for Williams (8-5, 3-4 NESCAC), which faces Hamilton again on Saturday. Men's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass....
iBerkshires.com
Warriar, Scalise Key Taconic Win After Layoff
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Taconic hockey team has played just four games this winter, and it has allowed one or fewer goals in three of those contests. Antonio Sclaise Wednesday stopped 33 shots to lead the Thunder to a 3-1 win over Southwick at the Boys and Girls Club.
iBerkshires.com
Mahar Boys Hold Off Drury to Take Narrow Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The Drury boys basketball team Tuesday battled back in the fourth quarter, but a last-second shot fell short and Mahar took a 51-49 win. The Blue Devils trailed, 44-39, going into the last eight minutes. Mahar had a balanced attack with Will Barnes' 15 points leading...
iBerkshires.com
Last-Second Shot Trips McCann Tech Boys on Road
HATFIELD, Mass. – Riley Intrator beat the buzzer Wednesday night to give the Smith Academy boys basketball team a 36-35 win over McCann Tech. “Tough loss tonight,” Hornets coach Chris Bullett said. “We played great defense all night but got beat on a drive with one second left.
