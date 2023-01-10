ORANGE, Texas — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with an Orange County investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in and around Vidor. The arrests were made after a "narcotics search and arrest" warrant was served by Orange County deputies and Vidor officers Thursday at a trailer in the Smith Lake RV Park just outside the Vidor city limits according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

VIDOR, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO