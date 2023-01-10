Read full article on original website
Man, woman arrested in connection with heroin, fentanyl distribution in Vidor area
ORANGE, Texas — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with an Orange County investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in and around Vidor. The arrests were made after a "narcotics search and arrest" warrant was served by Orange County deputies and Vidor officers Thursday at a trailer in the Smith Lake RV Park just outside the Vidor city limits according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Man accused of shooting teacher found in Louisiana
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
Victim speaks out, warns others after her vehicle was stolen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people wanted for burglarizing a vehicle and stealing another in Beaumont remain on the run. Rebeca Castro recently had her dream car that she worked so hard for, stolen. Castro shared with 12News, a video from Wednesday, January 11, 2023 of a man with a...
New Year's Day crash damages The Giving Field, Second Saturday Field Day canceled for January
BEAUMONT, Texas — A New Year's Day crash brought significant damage to a Beaumont garden leading to the cancelation of an upcoming community event. It happened on January 1, 2023, around 1 a.m. A vehicle lost control while driving over the Maury Meyers Bridge and crashed into The Giving Field.
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been 15 months since a 31-year-old Jasper County mother was last seen. There is an $11,900 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Cristi Ruso. Ruso was last seen by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Her disappearance is still a mystery...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Suspects accused of breaking into cars in Barrington Heights
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three young suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Barrington Heights neighborhood. At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in the Barrington Heights neighborhood following reports of a suspicious person. The caller advised that three black men were prowling vehicles.
Man receives 27 month sentence for stealing mail in Beaumont
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston says that 23-year-old Dontae Dewey McGee received a sentence of two years and three months from U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, and he was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to the victims.
Top leader resigns at Harris County jail amid overcrowding, deaths
The top leader at the Harris County jail is resigning as the jail struggles with a high inmate population and faces two notices of non-compliance from the state.
