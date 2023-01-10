ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Biden administration announces largest-ever funding opportunity for addressing environmental equality

The Biden administration just announced the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) largest-ever availability of funds aimed at addressing environmental inequity.  The EPA said about $100 million would be available for projects around the country that are aimed at advancing equitable environmental outcomes for communities that are underserved or face disproportionate amounts of pollution.  EPA Administrator Michael…
CarBuzz.com

Biden Administration Announces America's Decarbonization Plan

The Biden administration, in coordination with multiple other government departments, has revealed a detailed blueprint to decarbonize the transportation sector, one of the country's biggest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Called the US National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, its ultimate goal is to eliminate almost all greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector by 2050.
electrek.co

The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming

Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
DALTON, GA
One Green Planet

Biden Administration Announces $100 Million in Funding For Environmental Justice Grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the funding of approximately $100 million for projects that advance environmental justice in communities that are underserved and overburdened across the country. Source: ProPublica/Youtube. This funding was made possible through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and it marks the largest amount of environmental...
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green

Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
Washington Examiner

Sorry, higher taxes are necessary

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last May warned that the federal deficit was high by historical standards. The federal deficit is on autopilot to reach 6.1% of GDP annually in nine years. That is optimistic, as the existing federal deficit approaches 100% of GDP . Under a realistic scenario, debt...
electrek.co

Eco Wave Power is bringing its onshore wave energy tech to the US

Eco Wave Power is officially unveiling its onshore wave energy power station at public-private ocean institute AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles tomorrow. The AltaSea pilot project is the Israel-based Eco Wave Power’s first in the United States, and it says it believes it’s the “first-ever onshore wave energy technology that will be deployed in the United States.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Center Square

FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
electrek.co

Solid Power awarded millions from US Dept. of Energy to build solid-state batteries

Solid-State battery developer Solid Power continues to rally financial support to help scale its nickel- and cobalt-free cells for EVs. This week, the United States Department of Energy announced it is awarding over $5 million to help Solid Power continue developing its technology which could significantly help lower the price of EV batteries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy