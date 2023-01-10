Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration announces largest-ever funding opportunity for addressing environmental equality
The Biden administration just announced the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) largest-ever availability of funds aimed at addressing environmental inequity. The EPA said about $100 million would be available for projects around the country that are aimed at advancing equitable environmental outcomes for communities that are underserved or face disproportionate amounts of pollution. EPA Administrator Michael…
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
Biden Administration Announces America's Decarbonization Plan
The Biden administration, in coordination with multiple other government departments, has revealed a detailed blueprint to decarbonize the transportation sector, one of the country's biggest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Called the US National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, its ultimate goal is to eliminate almost all greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector by 2050.
electrek.co
The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming
Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
One Green Planet
Biden Administration Announces $100 Million in Funding For Environmental Justice Grants
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the funding of approximately $100 million for projects that advance environmental justice in communities that are underserved and overburdened across the country. Source: ProPublica/Youtube. This funding was made possible through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and it marks the largest amount of environmental...
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
Sanders tells Moderna planned COVID vaccine price hike is ‘unacceptable corporate greed’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is calling on Moderna not to quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Tuesday that the plan amounts to “unacceptable corporate greed.” In a Tuesday letter sent to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, Sanders urged the company to reconsider its decision and refrain from any price increase “in light of the…
Biden orders Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to conduct FULL probe into nationwide flight grounding
Biden told reporters early on Wednesday that he's already been in contact with Buttigieg. 'I told them to report directly to me when they find out,' the president said.
Rubio calls out JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, sounds 'alarm' over partnership with TikTok parent Bytedance
In a letter to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Senator Marco Rubio expressed "strong concern" over a reported partnership between the bank and TikTok parent company ByteDance.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
Washington Examiner
Sorry, higher taxes are necessary
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last May warned that the federal deficit was high by historical standards. The federal deficit is on autopilot to reach 6.1% of GDP annually in nine years. That is optimistic, as the existing federal deficit approaches 100% of GDP . Under a realistic scenario, debt...
Republican files bill to make Pete Buttigieg fly commercial until flight debacles are fixed
Republicans want Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his staff to be forced to fly commercial flights until recent failures in air transportation are fully investigated and resolved.
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
Powerful tax committee leader vows to eradicate Biden's 'reckless' spending: 'Serious fiscal reform' is coming
House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jason Smith discusses his plan to cut government spending, create jobs and boost wages for the American people.
electrek.co
Eco Wave Power is bringing its onshore wave energy tech to the US
Eco Wave Power is officially unveiling its onshore wave energy power station at public-private ocean institute AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles tomorrow. The AltaSea pilot project is the Israel-based Eco Wave Power’s first in the United States, and it says it believes it’s the “first-ever onshore wave energy technology that will be deployed in the United States.”
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June
The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House.
FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Remember how experts warned a few years ago that the T-Mobile/Sprint mega-merger would prove to be bad for US wireless industry competition and a lot of people's jobs? And remember how the "Un-carrier" used to brush off all those concerns, promising better service for the entire nation and higher rather than lower numbers of employees?
electrek.co
Solid Power awarded millions from US Dept. of Energy to build solid-state batteries
Solid-State battery developer Solid Power continues to rally financial support to help scale its nickel- and cobalt-free cells for EVs. This week, the United States Department of Energy announced it is awarding over $5 million to help Solid Power continue developing its technology which could significantly help lower the price of EV batteries.
Comments / 4