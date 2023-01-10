ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Amazon employees rage after being forced to ‘walk over dead body’ of their co-worker

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASP3n_0k9vyhKv00

Amazon employees at a Colorado fulfillment center lashed out at the e-tailer for forcing them to “literally walk over a dead body” after a co-worker suffered a fatal heart attack.

Rick Jacobs, 61, was about to head home after working overnight at the DEN4 warehouse in Colorado Springs when he collapsed to the floor at 5 a.m., an Amazon spokesperson told KKTV-TV .

However, managers at the plant allegedly cordoned off his body using cardboard boxes while staffers arriving for their morning shift were forced to continue working just feet away.

Amazon made employees “literally walk over a dead body to make you more money,” an anonymous staffer at the facility wrote on Reddit.

The staffer’s lengthy post laid out a horrific scene as workers showed up for their shift.

“When I arrived at 6:30 this morning I saw the fire truck ambulance and police department still at the facility,” the post said. “Not knowing why they were there we all went in clocked in and started to work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COwCh_0k9vyhKv00
Rick Jacobs, 61, died of a heart attack before dawn Dec. 27 just as he was about to finish up a night shift at the DEN4 warehouse in Colorado Springs.
Facebook/Harlan Hardin

“That’s when we found out from a night shift employee (not from management) that someone had died and that person was still at the facility,” the post continued. “There were some employees who were less than 10ft away from the deceased (who was covered) working.”

“I cannot even begin to say how upset and angry I am at the disrespect for human life from Amazon and our general manager Nick McKeen.”

The note went on to say: “No one should have been told to work alongside a dead body, particularly after witnessing it. … No warnings before walking into the building. No on-site counselor.”

The employee added: “Simply a flyer put out days later informing us of how to receive mental health counseling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i42kA_0k9vyhKv00
An anonymous employee posted a message on Facebook blasting the company for allegedly cordoning off the body with cardboard boxes as staffers worked nearby.
Facebook

An Amazon spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to see that a factually incorrect social media post is overshadowing this tragic event.”

Amazon would not comment on what was factually incorrect about the post.

The Post has reached out to McKeen seeking comment.

Contact information for Jacobs’ family was not immediately available.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague who passed away on Dec. 27,” the Amazon spokesperson told The Post.

“Our condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time and we’re offering services and support to them and his colleagues as they grieve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnSBe_0k9vyhKv00
The anonymous social media post faulted Nicholas McKeen, the director of operations at the facility. McKeen declined to comment when reached by The Post.
LinkedIn

The sentiments expressed in the social media post echoed those in news media reports linked to the incident.

“Finding out what had happened after walking through there had made me feel very uncomfortable, as there is a blatant disregard of human emotions at this facility,” an anonymous employee told the Guardian.

“Management could have released those employees affected by offering [voluntary time off], so that they did not need to use their own time, but nope, that did not happen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGjB2_0k9vyhKv00
Last year, four Amazon warehouse employees died on the job in separate incidents.
REUTERS

Jacobs’ death was the fifth last year at an Amazon plant. Three of the deaths were at facilities in New Jersey and the fourth was at a warehouse in Pennsylvania.

One of those who died reportedly suffered cardiac arrest while another sustained a head injury after falling off a ladder.

Another fatality was said to have been caused by a forklift accident. The fourth death is still under investigation.

EXCLUSIVE: Two Amazon workers died within hours of each other at the company’s Bessemer warehouse last month.

One was denied sick leave before suffering a fatal stroke.

Workers tell @GrimKim that 6 people have died at the facility this year and Amazon is trying to cover it up. pic.twitter.com/Jo0nAyi82O

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 22, 2021

The four deaths prompted an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency which operates under the auspices of the Department of Labor. The probe is ongoing.

In November 2021, two Amazon workers employed at the company’s Bessemer, Ala., facility died within hours of each other.

In total, six people are said to have died at the Bessemer facility in 2021.

In December 2021, six Amazon warehouse employees died when a tornado ripped through the facility in Illinois.

Comments / 18

Kitkat425
3d ago

Happened at a factory in my town also. Man had a heart attack and died and they made the other workers around him keep on working. They don't care, it's not about what's right or humane. It's only about the money.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account

Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

A tragic family Tesla crash off a California cliff shocked rescuers. Then the doctor dad was arrested for attempted murder

Rescuers were shocked to find that all four members of a family whose Tesla crashed off a 250-foot cliff in California had survived - branding it a “miracle”. But the case took an even more astonishing turn soon after - with the father accused of deliberately causing the crash. Dharmesh Patel, a doctor from Pasadena, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after his electric vehicle plunged from the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California in an area known as Devil’s Slide on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a statement.Mr Patel, his wife...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy