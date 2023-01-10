Reports: Nats signing OF Corey Dickerson to 1-year deal

The Washington Nationals are in agreement with veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

MLB Network said the contract is for $2.25 million plus performance bonuses that can push it to $3 million.

Dickerson, 33, batted .267 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 96 games with the St. Louis Cardinals last season.

He is a career .281 hitter with 134 home runs and 452 RBIs in 1,033 games with the Colorado Rockies (2013-15), Tampa Bay Rays (2016-17), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-19), Philadelphia Phillies (2019), Miami Marlins (2020-21), Toronto Blue Jays (2021) and Cardinals.

Dickerson made the American League All-Star team with the Rays in 2017 and won a Gold Glove with the Pirates in left field in 2018.

–Field Level Media

