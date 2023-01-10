ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Midstate farms named ‘Century Farms’ at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”. Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dairy charity smashes fundraising records during PA Farm Show

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000. Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike

Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)

Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
NEW STANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'

Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
