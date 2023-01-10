Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Midstate farms named ‘Century Farms’ at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”. Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
False alarm forces brief evacuation of Pa. Farm Show: officials
The Pennsylvania Farm Show was halted for less than 30 minutes Thursday after a false trip of a fire alarm, officials said. Dept. of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers said fire crews responded and the Farm Show Complex was in the process of being evacuated while they investigated the source of the alarm.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
Dairy charity smashes fundraising records during PA Farm Show
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000. Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date,...
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
local21news.com
Days of Caring | PA Dairymen's Association is about more than PA Farm Show milkshakes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's nothing better than a PA Farm Show Milkshake and no one knows that better than Renewal by Andersen. That's why Renewal by Andersen chose to highlight the PA Dairymen's Association for this month's Day of Caring. The PA Dairymen's Association does more than...
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
Pennsylvania professor makes one ‘shell’ of a discovery | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.
A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
Pa. drivers admit going over 100 mph 3 times in past month: study
Pennsylvania is evidently a state full of speed demons. The average Keystone State resident has admitted to going over 100 miles-per-hour roughly three times over the past month. LISTEN: New Pennsylvania license to protect against fraud, other security concerns | Today in Pa. Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach set out to...
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
echo-pilot.com
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
Highmark expansion into Philly region could make for stronger workplace, new jobs in central Pa.
Highmark Inc.’s move into five southeastern counties including Philadelphia will entail significant work, including forging and then servicing contracts with some of the nation’s biggest health systems. But if it works out as planned, it will bring in many thousands of new customers. Moreover, in an industry were...
Pennsylvania sky to feature comet not seen in 50,000 years | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wtae.com
Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike
NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'
Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
