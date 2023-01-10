ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

New Traffic Pattern To Begin On Southbound I-95 At Fort McHenry Tunnel

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJeJm_0k9vyEvy00

Drivers should expect a new traffic pattern at the Fort McHenry Tunnel starting over the weekend, reports WBAL.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 15, there will be two highway-speed lanes and two standard toll plaza lanes on southbound I-95. Southbound tolls will be collected by a new overhead electronic toll gantry, the outlet continues.

The two left lanes will use the left lane of the tunnel and those using the Exit 55/Key Highway lanes should use the right tube of the tunnel. Tolling is still in effect and the northbound traffic shift is expected to start in the coming weeks. To read the full story by WBAL, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dead In Baltimore's First Homicide Of 2023

A teenage girl was the victim of Baltimore's first homicide of 2023, police say.D’asia Garrison died from her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1, after being shot around 3:30 a.m., in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to Baltimore police. View this post on In…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Dad Dies After Being Badly Burned In NJ Christmas Bonfire

A cozy Christmas took a tragic turn for a 25-year-old dad and aspiring police officer from South Jersey, who died after being burned in an explosion.James Davis was building a bonfire in the backyard at his in-laws' Mullica Township home while his wife, Nicole, and their 1-year-old daughter, E…
MULLICA, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks

"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
452K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy