Read full article on original website
ortnasty
3d ago
This whole thing is 🐂💩. It’s also an illegal subversion of the Constitution. These Demonrats have no right to destroy the 2A. Nothing but a slippery slope for these liberal 🤡’s.
Reply(2)
20
guest
3d ago
Really gonna sign this unconstitutional blah blah into state law,wow and YOU want to be president?I think we will pass!see ya in court bring your tissue
Reply
9
DWayne H.
3d ago
Bill heading to govenors desk = lawsuits heading to court. I forsee an injunction within 24 hours of doughboy signing it.
Reply
9
Related
ourquadcities.com
IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
muddyrivernews.com
CLUB MUDDY: Governors and guns
Frankie, Bobby and Brittany talk about Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s visit to Quincy and some quality family time. They also talk about gun ownership and freedom.
WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
Op-Ed: Illinois Supreme Court likely to rule state legislature acted hastily in ending cash bail
Two years ago, the Illinois legislature made a bold, politically-motivated move, voting to eliminate monetary bail, with implementation scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year. Well, that day finally arrived and the Illinois Supreme Court has wisely stepped in and is poised to announce what many of us already knew – that the lawmakers' actions were unconstitutional.
Groups prepare lawsuits over Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — A gun-rights group says it is teeing up a lawsuit to block a new law that bans several guns that the state of Illinois now deems “assault weapons.” Dan Eldridge with Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines said he and at least one other group will seek […]
Daily Northwestern
Pretrial Fairness Act comes to unexpected halt as Illinois passes more criminal justice reform legislation
Content warning: This article contains mentions of child sexual assault. Illinois was set to be the first state to eliminate cash bail at the start of this year, but a December circuit court ruling halted the reform. The Pretrial Fairness Act would allow defendants to be released as they await...
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
There was a run on guns before Illinois governor signed assault weapons ban: store owner
The owner of a west suburban gun shop says he saw a surge of customers before Gov. Pritzker signed legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.
Illinois sheriff says will not arrest people solely for possessing semiautomatic weapons after state ban
The Edwards County, Illinois sheriff said this week that his office will not be arresting or housing any person who solely violates HB 5471, which places bans on assault rifles.
What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know
(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
WTHI
IL assault weapons ban draws heat from gun owner; lawsuit on the horizon
MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A gun rights group plans to sue Illinois once the Protect Illinois Communities Act becomes law. On Wednesday, the House passed a revised version of the bill that included Senate amendments and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. Governor Pritzker said he plans to sign the bill into law at 8pm Tuesday night.
WAND TV
Local law enforcement agencies respond to passage of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Local law enforcement agencies are speaking out after a new law banning assault weapons was signed into law. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Over a dozen sheriff's offices and police departments have released statements criticizing HB5471. WAND has...
edglentoday.com
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
wlsam.com
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
wlds.com
Sheriff’s Association Warns of Phone Scam Soliciting Donations to Fight Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning the public of a scam related to the recent Illinois gun ban. According to a telephone solicitation scam alert by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on Friday, residents in Illinois are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban.
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow
(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
Fox News
931K+
Followers
4K+
Post
721M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 27