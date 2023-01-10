Read full article on original website
Related
Swalwell, Democrats fear Republican will shoot up Congress: 'We could have a workplace violent event'
Democrats like Eric Swalwell expressed concern that Republican colleagues will shoot up Congress if they have an opportunity now that metal detectors are gone.
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him
Satellite radio host Howard Stern predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not become Speaker of the House thanks to "kooks" in his party.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Congress Just Gained A Rare New Member: Someone Who Worked As A Public Defender
In a legislature awash with former prosecutors, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few members of Congress who has defended those unable to afford a lawyer.
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
You may or may not be surprised to find out that Donald Trump was not completely honest about his financial status, as it has emerged that he had almost $20M in undisclosed debt when he first ran for president back in 2016!. Trump’s Hidden Debt. We are only just...
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland
The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
Fox News
931K+
Followers
4K+
Post
721M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2