Coast Guard helicopter rescues two Valley boaters in Laguna Madre
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters Monday as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a report at 8 p.m. from a friend of the two boaters who 17-foot skiff was in trouble in the Laguna Madre. The […]
Texas beachgoer finds 'strange' fish washed ashore from Galveston Bay
We found out the species.
How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?
Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
Florida Coast Guard asks for help with migrant surge moments after WH accuses DeSantis of 'political stunts’
Moments after the Biden Administration blasted Ron DeSantis' move to activate the national guard, the Republican governor shares that the U.S. Coast Guard asked for the state's assistance in dealing with the migrant surge.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Texas border officials arrest 14 illegal immigrants, including suspected smuggler, after high-speed chase
Texas and border authorities arrested 14 illegal immigrants Wednesday after a high-speed chase, officials said.
KHOU
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
KSAT 12
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
KPLC TV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’
A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Controlled burn hear Hwy. 286 requires mutual aid Friday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that began as a controlled burn Friday morning is now requiring mutual aid to control. Nueces County ESD No. 2 officials tell 3NEWS that they, along with the Bishop Fire Department, Nueces County ESD No. 1 -- also known as Annaville Fire Department -- and CCFD are all helping to wrangle the fire.
WANTED: Corpus Christi woman and her special needs child are missing
Rebecca Buskirk, aged 37, is wanted by U.S. Marshals for interfering with child custody after disappearing with her son Edwin on Dec. 16.
CCPD working fatal traffic accident along Ocean Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are currently working a scene on Ocean Drive near the Jackson Landing Apartments that left one man dead. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle hit a motorcyclist. CCPD told 3NEWS that the person hit was a male in his late twenties.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
Texas DPS disrupts human smuggling attempt near border
A Texas DPS trooper arrested a Missouri City, Texas man for human smuggling after six illegal immigrants were found in the back of the van he was driving.
Karine Jean-Pierre grilled for claiming DeSantis ‘made a mockery’ of immigration system: ‘Talk is cheap'
Critics blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of making a "mockery" of the immigration system.
