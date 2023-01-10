as you can see, the union leadership does not care about the workers that they are supposed to represent. The union leadership should be mad as hell, but their silence tells all. This is one reason for laws that make it so you don't have to join a union.
The unions and the Democrats. Devils dancing with devils. Good grief. They are all in with each other to screw the members and anyone else on the job sites. In government and unions is all about the money for those who play by their rules. Good grief.
first I worked for DOE they lie about everything second I bet not one of them union people vote for lying Joe. and where are all the great union paying jobs building solar panels ,over in China being built by slave labor .can't wait till 2024 to vote Biden out .
