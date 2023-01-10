Read full article on original website
"Super chill" black bear hibernating under CT family's home
PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. The people who live there decided they better let it stay. "I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.
Eyewitness News
SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting
Arrest made after police chase in New London County. Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa...
Eyewitness News
Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters
Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
Watch: CT Family Discovers Bear Hibernating Under Deck
A Connecticut resident was in for a huge surprise when investigating why his dog was afraid to go outside.Hartford County resident Vincent Dashukewich, of Plainville, told WTNH he found a black bear hibernating under his deck after he took his dog out for a walk and the dog started growling.His sis…
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life
Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
NECN
Stolen Police Vehicle Crashes Into Diner in Connecticut
A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 47th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
East Hartford Man Accused Of Shooting Woman In Front Of Kids
An East Hartford man who had to be talked out of his house after allegedly shooting a woman during a domestic violence incident is behind bars. The incident took place around 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Lafayette Ave. in East Hartford. East Hartford police responded to the home and...
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
tmpresale.com
The Rocket Man Shows show in Wallingford, CT Mar 17th, 2023 – presale password
TMPresale.com has reported the latest most current Rocket Man Show presale code 🙂 This is a great chance for you to get The Rocket Man Show show tickets before the general public. You owe it to yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those...
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
NBC News
