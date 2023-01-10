ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

"Super chill" black bear hibernating under CT family's home

PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. The people who live there decided they better let it stay. "I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting

Arrest made after police chase in New London County. Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters

Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
ESSEX, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
HARTFORD, CT
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life

Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NECN

Stolen Police Vehicle Crashes Into Diner in Connecticut

A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford

Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 47th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies

STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC News

NBC News

574K+
Followers
65K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy